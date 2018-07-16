Halsey Tells Crowd ‘Don’t Sleep With Your Ex’ Weeks After G-Eazy Split

Was the "Ghost" singer talking about her rapper ex-boyfriend?

Halsey seemed to have a lot on her mind when she appeared on stage at her concert in New Jersey, based on a report by Us Weekly. The “Ghost” singer opened up about a past relationship and confessed that she had recently experienced some heartbreak.

“I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough,” she said in front of the fans who had gathered to see her perform. “The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

While Halsey didn’t mention anyone by name, it’s easy to assume that she might be talking about the rapper, G-Eazy.

In early July, Halsey made a post on her Instagram stories which confirmed that she and the “No Limit” rapper had decided to go their separate ways.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote, as reported by Us Weekly. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

According to Us, her fans were the ones who first noticed that there may have been trouble brewing in the relationship. Halsey’s fans started asking questions after she deleted all the recent photos of herself with him. On July 3, she also posted a sizzling bathing suit selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur a** goodbye.”

As for the “don’t sleep with your ex” comment, that could be Halsey warning fans not to make a mistake that she has made. But it could also be a reference to G-Eazy as well. As Hot New Hip Hop reports, the singer sent out a tweet soon after the breakup announcement that implied that the Bay Area rapper may have been unfaithful in the relationship. According to the site, she tweeted, “pumpkin eater,” a snippet of the children’s rhyme which normally starts with “cheater, cheater.”

Hometown. @danielleguizio @kellyshami ♠️♥️♣️♦️ A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT

As for G-Eazy, the Blast reports that he was recently seen leaving a nightclub with a group of three women trailing behind him, about a week after the news of their breakup hit the web. In contrast, Halsey cried at her first concert performance after the split, the Blast notes.

G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, has also been seen holding hands with singer Demi Lovato, based on a report by Us. The two were seen with their fingers interlocked while exiting a club on Saturday, July 14. So it looks like he’s taking the separation from Halsey in stride. Let’s hope that she can do the same.