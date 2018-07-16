Twin 6-Year-Old Brothers Save Toddler From Drowning After She Falls In Hotel Pool’s Deep End

Peyton and Bryant Switzer are the two Ohio boys now being hailed as heroes after Orlando, Florida save

According to CBS, a pair of 6-year-old twin brothers saved a girl toddler from drowning in a hotel pool in Orlando, Florida, last week.

The boys, named Bryant and Peyton Switzer, live in Ohio. Their mother, Amy Walters, works for a financial services organization called Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial along with her fiancé, DJ Deiter. The couple have five sons, of which the twins are the youngest.

Attending the national sales convention in Orlando was a good chance to take the 6-year-olds to Disney World, Walters told CBS News.

“We went down a day early and stayed at a hotel near the airport. With our late evening arrival, we wanted to let the boys chill out and swim before we had to check into the sales convention hotel…. They are like little fish and would live in the water if you’d let them.”

Walters says Peyton and Bryant have a very strong twin bond and are almost always together. The brothers take swimming lessons at the Bowling Green City Pool near their home in Ohio, so they went to play in the hotel pool and stayed there as the day turned to dusk. A few adults were nearby in the hot tub, while another mother played in the shallow end with her 3-year-old daughter, Charlie.

Eventually, Walters decided to go back up to the hotel room and DJ offers to stay with the children while she packed to move to the convention hotel. Charlie’s mother began packing her things poolside, and didn’t notice as Charlie ran around the pool and jumped into the deep end. The toddler was in trouble instantly, struggling to keep her head above water.

“Without thinking twice, Peyton jumped in and swam over to her,” says Walters. “He wrapped his arm around her and swam her over to the ladder, where Bryant was. Bryant then helped her up the ladder to where her mother and DJ had come over to help pull her up.”

According to the Miami Herald, DJ credits the boys’ quick thinking and excellent swimming skills for their fast action.

“You know it’s very rewarding to know that some of the things they are involved with just became an instinct to them. So being in the swimming lessons and safety town they recognized that the little girl was in trouble right away.”

Last Monday, the boys each received an award and letters from the Ohio State House of Representatives, presented by Ohio District 3 State Representative Theresa Gavarone.

Today, I honored twins Bryant and Peyton Switzer for their heroism for saving a young girl who fell in the hotel pool during their vacation! I presented them with letters from the House before life guards, friends, families and the media celebrated their bravery this morning! pic.twitter.com/RS4Y3JLE99 — Theresa Gavarone (@OhioRepGavarone) July 2, 2018

“You are certainly to be commended for your courage,” the letters read. “At a time when many people are content to take a passive role in life, you took an active role in helping a fellow citizen, and you have earned the gratitude of a young girl and her family.”

Waters says all of the accolades make her boys beam from ear to ear, but they remain humble and know they only did what anyone should have done when seeing another in danger.