Galaxy S10: Samsung’s Top-Tier Version Of Its 2019 Flagship Could Have As Many As 5 Cameras

The Galaxy S10 might continue Samsung's 'more is better' that was started by the Galaxy Note 9.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up to be a very interesting device. Just recently, reports emerged that the South Korean tech giant is looking to adopt a three-pronged strategy with its upcoming 2019 flagship smartphone, with Samsung preparing to unveil a Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and a top-tier Galaxy S10+.

According to South Korean publication The Bell, the three devices, which reportedly are designated with code names Beyond 0 (Galaxy S10 Lite), Beyond 1 (Galaxy S10), and Beyond 2 (Galaxy S10+), are currently under development. What is particularly interesting about these three devices is the fact that they have different features.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will reportedly be equipped with a Fingerprint-on-Display (FOD) scanner, which would make the two flagships stand out from Samsung’s past premium devices during their release. While both the S10 and S10+ are set to be fitted with the sensor, reports suggest that the Galaxy S10 Lite will not be equipped with an FOD unit. Instead, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which would likely be placed close to the device’s power button, according to a report from Forbes.

Perhaps even more distinct would be the differences among the smartphones in terms of their camera units. Considering the smartphone industry’s trend of adopting multiple camera sensors for its devices, rumors are high that the Galaxy S10 Lite would be fitted with a single selfie shooter and a dual-lens camera at the rear, translating to a total of three imaging sensors for the device. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is expected to feature as many as four cameras, comprising of a three-sensor primary camera at the back and a single-lens selfie shooter.

Report: Galaxy S10+ to have five cameras (three rear, two front) https://t.co/i5nxsTXFQt pic.twitter.com/xo0oD0Cghg — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) July 9, 2018

As for the top-tier Galaxy S10+, rumors suggest that the device would pack as many as five cameras, comprised of a dual-lens selfie shooter and a rear camera unit with three lenses. With Samsung reportedly adopting the “more is better” strategy with this year’s Galaxy Note 9, these latest rumors about the Galaxy S10 suggest that the South Korean tech giant would continue the trend well into 2019.

While Samsung’s strategy for the Galaxy S10 might seem rather unusual, the company has actually adopted similar strategies for its flagship devices in the past, with smartphones like the Galaxy S4 Mini and the Galaxy S3 Mini being offered as low-lost alternatives to the pricier Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S3. During these times, Samsung’s “Mini” devices were largely underpowered versions of its premium devices, making them underwhelming compared to Samsung’s impressive midrange offerings.