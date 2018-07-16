Paris Jackson Confirms That She’s Bisexual, But She Doesn’t Really Care For Labels

Yes, Paris Jackson is sexually attracted to both men and women, but she’s not a big fan of being called “bisexual.” Love is love, after all, so who needs all these pesky adjectives to describe their sexual orientation?

After 20-year-old Paris Jackson was spotted kissing 25-year-old model Cara Delevingne back in March, many people began to suspect that the daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson might be bisexual. According to The Blast, one of Paris’ Instagram followers decided to simply ask her whether this is true during a recent Q&A. Paris was using Instagram’s new “Question” feature to interact with her fans when she made the revelation. However, she was somewhat reluctant to let people put a label on her sexuality.

“Are you bi?” one of her followers asked.

“That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels,” Paris responded.

According to Popsugar, Paris Jackson has had two confirmed romantic relationships with men. In 2015, she was linked to soccer player Chester Castellaw, whom she dated for about a year. Her second serious boyfriend was musician Michael Snoddy. The couple began dating in 2016, but their romance fizzled in February 2017. However, some sources suggested that they might eventually get back together.

“Paris ended things with Michael,” an insider told Us Weekly of their split. “It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again.”

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne reunite! See the cute posts: https://t.co/NPQl9SuUQY pic.twitter.com/9i4Hh5BdY4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 3, 2018

Instead of going back to her ex or attempting to move on with another man, Paris Jackson surprised her fans by appearing to get intimate with British model Cara Delevingne over a year after she and Michael Snoddy called it quits. According to Us Weekly, Cara and Paris were photographed sharing a kiss while they were out with Jackson’s godfather, Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song. The group appeared to be on a double date.

According to The Sun, Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are so close that they spent the Christmas holidays together last year, but the women have never confirmed that they’re ever been more than just friends.

a r t . A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

Cara and Paris reportedly share a love of music, and they immediately hit it off when they met for the first time at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last May. The gal pals also seem to share a passion for fashion and globe-trotting — as well as a dislike of certain labels. During an interview with Glamour, Cara talked about the frustration she experiences when her friends insist on calling her “gay.”

A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it,” Cara said. “[If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!'”

According to Cara, she has settled on the word “fluid,” not “bisexual,” to describe her sexual orientation.