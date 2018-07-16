Rob Zombie Premieres ‘3 From Hell’ Teaser-Trailer

Sequel to ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ and ‘House Of 1000 Corpses’ is confirmed for a 2019 release according to the trailer.

The Devil’s Rejects sits alongside Evil Dead 2 as one of the most beloved horror sequels of all time. In 2005 Rob Zombie followed up his 2003 cult-classic House Of 1000 Corpses with a film that few people forsaw being the next horror classic.

The Devil’s Rejects was a complete tonal shift from its predecessor, trading neon lights, rich color, and over-the-top violence, for earth tones, gritty texture, hyper-realistic brutality, and a classic rock soundtrack to rival that of Dazed and Confused.

While The Devil’s Rejects seemingly left little room for a sequel, Rob Zombie officially began filming a third entry to his signature franchise, titled 3 From Hell. Since the announcement of the film, plot details have been virtually non-existent, though after shooting wrapped, Zombie did provide screenshots which included shots of the Firefly clan in court and in prison.

MovieWeb has recently reported that Rob Zombie premiered a brutal teaser-trailer for the upcoming 3 From Hell while performing onstage during his current co-headlining tour with Marilyn Manson, Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.

Zombie himself posted a fan-shot video of the trailer premiere, which seemed to land quite positively among fans present at the concert. The trailer offered almost zero in the way of new video footage, thought still setup an excitement-inducing tone, which left the audience quite literally screaming for more.

The video has been watched nearly 100 thousand times.

Bill Mosley reprised his role as the notoriously sadistic Otis B. Driftwood for 3 From Hell and has been shown in movie stills sporting a rather lengthy, white beard. He was also featured on a teaser poster, where Otis is seen extending both middle fingers, denoting the presence of Otis’ signature rebellious nature. The poster, which mimics something of a reward poster from the wild west, was also released by Rob Zombie via his Instagram.

SAN DIEGO – JULY 16: Actor Bill Moseley attends the West Coast premiere of “The Devil’s Rejects” during the annual Comic-Con on July 16, 2005 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Mosely was apparently so impressed with 3 From Hell, he felt compelled to express his overwhelming positive feelings for the project from his Facebook, according to Bloody-Disgusting.

“Exhausted but happy, Rob Zombie masterpiece, 3 from Hell, in the proverbial can (nowadays I guess it’s in the hard drive). Great time last night, got all the shots we needed before we picture wrapped on the Valuzat movie ranch in dear old Santa Clarita, and now the trucks are packed and rolling, the actors all changed out of their wardrobe & makeup and off to new adventures, the sun’s up and I’m heading down the highway, my spirit animals, the Doobie Brothers, filling my head and heart with enough rhythm and cheer to get me back home to Los Angeles. It’ll probably hit me in a day or two what we did, the enormity, the intensity, but meanwhile, I’m going to eat a lot, sleep a lot, brush em like crazy (Beach Boys lyric). One thing I can say, when this movie comes out, your guys’s mindsies are gonna be big time blown! Thanks for your thoughts & prayers (haha), Otis D.”

Bill Mosely has also been in such films as Repo! The Genetic Opera, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and The Blob.