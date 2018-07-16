Demi Lovato Holds Hands With G-Eazy After A Night At The Club

Demi Lovato may have a new man. The singer was spotted leaving a club in L.A. while holding hands with G-Eazy. The pair held hands and left the establishment together after a night of partying.

According to a July 15 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Demi was spotted wearing dark pants, a black crop top, and a denim jacket with heels as she stepped out of the club with G-Eazy, who donned an all-black ensemble complete with a jacket that read, “Places + Faces.”

Fans were shocked to see Demi sharing PDA with the rapper just two weeks after his split with singer Halsey was announced. G-Eazy and Halsey had confirmed their relationship back in September 2017, and had become one of music’s hottest couples.

After the split was revealed, Halsey was spotted spending time with her former boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Although rumors began to fly that the pair may have gotten back together, a source revealed that the couple were “just friends” and that Halsey was not “rebounding” with him. Now, it’s being rumored that G-Eazy may have also moved on with Demi Lovato, and some fans are more worried about Demi’s health than her relationship status.

Demi Lovato went clubbing with G-Eazy at the weekend https://t.co/Mx47x1eDAq — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) July 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato recently shocked fans when she revealed that she had relapsed. As many fans will remember, Demi had previously been to rehab, and then inspired her followers with an epic comeback and a new outlook on life following her recovery. Sadly, she admitted that she made the mistake of relapsing, and fans seeing her leave the club are now worried that she may be spiraling out of control.

Sources previously told Radar Online that Lovato has “gone off the rails” since her relapse, and those close to her are worried about the singer. An insider revealed that Demi relapsed earlier this year, and that her team has allegedly been trying to get her help, but that she has been refusing any treatment up to this point.

“Demi relapsed about two months ago because she stopped the accountability portion of her recovery. No one can get her attention. Her team tried to hire a sober coach, and she went nuts,” the source told the outlet. “Everyone around her just hopes that she will get help before something tragic happens,” the insider added.

Demi Lovato and G-Eazy have yet to comment on their PDA display over the weekend, but fans will be keeping a close eye on the pair to see if they are showing signs that they may be dating in the future.