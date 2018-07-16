Conservative Lawmakers Push To Impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, But Gowdy Won’t Support

Conservative lawmakers have made no secret that they want to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein but their chances of doing so just got a little harder. Trey Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said on one of the Sunday morning talk shows that he doesn’t support those trying to do so, according to Politico.

“No. For what? Impeach him for what? No,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “I’ve had my differences with Rod Rosenstein. I talk to him quite often privately, which again is a lot more constructive than the public hearings we have.” Gowdy added, “He’s a Trump appointee. So is [Attorney General] Jeff Sessions. So is [FBI Director] Chris Wray. If President Trump is dissatisfied with Rod Rosenstein, he can fire him with a tweet.”

Rosenstein overseas special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which is a thorn in the sides of Republicans and the president who would like it to be over with already. It’s been a cloud hanging over the administration, who insist there has been no collusion. In the meantime, Mueller has indicted 26 Russians for meddling in the 2016 election, with 12 of them happening this past Friday just as President Trump was getting ready to meet the Queen of England.

The deputy attorney general has been accused by House Republicans of “dragging his feet in responding to requests for documents related to Mueller’s work.” As reported previously by Inquisitr, House conservatives had the impeachment document on the floor when Rosenstein announced the indictments in front of TV cameras. Gowdy, on the other hand, doesn’t think there’s enough support for it.

“I’m not convinced there is a movement,” he said. “I read about it in Politico and sometimes their sources are better than mine. But I’m not part of that.”

Apparently, those lawmakers were also angry at Rosenstein for holding up their probe into FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, even though they finally got their chance to grill both on the Hill this past week. They feel that they’re biased against President Trump in the Russia probe and have been trying to move forward with questioning the two for a few weeks. Sources told Politico that the lawmakers, led by House Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, may file impeachment proceedings as soon as Monday.

Rosenstein seems unruffled by the effort to undermine him, even cautioning against those “who speculate about federal investigations” but don’t know the “relevant facts.”