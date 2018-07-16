Prince Louis’ Intimate Christening Photos Depicts Royal Family’s Charm

The official royal family photos from Prince Louis’ christening are finally here! Kensington Palace released them on Sunday on their Instagram account and they seem to have everyone smiling once again. Whenever they involve Prince George and Princess Charlotte, it is bound to be fun. Add in their adorable baby brother, Prince Louis, and of course, mum and dad Prince William and Duchess Kate, you have some amazing snapshots.

The photos mark the July 9th christening of Prince Louis. They were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House where Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla currently reside. There are four snaps with one of them featuring both sides of the family. Prince Charles and Camilla are standing alongside newlyweds Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Standing behind Kate Middleton are her parents, Michael and Carole, and also sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews. Kate’s other sibling, brother James Middleton, joined in on the family portrait as well.

Pippa Middleton is due for her first child later on this year. She is finally sporting a baby bump that is visible for the world to see. Her sister’s kids will have yet another playmate to hang with soon. Queen Elizabeth wasn’t in any of the photos as she was absent on christening day for her great-grandson.

The second photo had only the royals posing behind the family of five. Prince George is sitting on his dad’s lap with a huge smile on his face. Princess Charlotte is lovingly gazing at her baby brother while mom is holding him. Or the little girl could very well be contemplating how she will get her brother into trouble when he gets to be a little older.

William and Kate are on their own with their three kids in the next picture. The Duchess of Cambridge isseen smiling broadly at her youngest, while her older son looked like he may have been getting a bit tired of the picture taking, Charlotte has somewhat of a mischievous look on her face. This photo captures the fun and enchantment that this family brings. The royal kids always seem to steal the show.

The final one is a beautiful portrait of a mother and her baby. Kate Middleton is standing outside in the Clarence House garden with Prince Louis. She looks so happy and content looking down at him. He is wide awake in his intricate christening gown. It is an impressive depiction of the love that the Duchess has for her kids.