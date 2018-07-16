WWE News: ‘Extreme Rules’ Results, The B-Team Wins And Kurt Angle Gives Brock Lesnar An Ultimatum

Kurt Angle gave the WWE universal champion three options, and fans are likely to love it.

Extreme Rules comes to us live on the WWE Network from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As the Inquisitr reported, WWE Extreme Rules kicked off with a bang when Sanity defeated The New Day in a tables match. As the WWE pay-per-view started, Ronda Rousey could be seen in the front row next to her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne. Rousey said she was going to buy a front row ticket, and she made sure she showed off her ticket to the WWE cameras.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The Deleters of Worlds defended their titles against The B-Team. What made this match particularly fun, as much of the WWE universe knows, Bo Dallas is the brother of Bray Wyatt. Ever since the duo arrived in the WWE, many fans have wondered if they would ever be put in a program together, and now they finally are.

Matt Hardy and Bo Dallas started things off in the ring, and Matt quickly gained control. He delivered a series of headbutts and forearms to Bo, and Dallas left the ring to regroup. Hardy then tagged in Wyatt, but instead of the brothers squaring off, Bo tagged in Curtis Axel. Bray pummeled Axel with a series of boots in the corner, and then he followed it up with a clothesline and a headbutt. Bray then tagged in Matt.

After blocking a side effect from Hardy, Axel gained the advantage by choking him on the ropes. Dallas delivered a cheap shot from the ring apron, and the duo delivered a series of kicks to Matt’s head. After receiving some heat, Matt got the advantage by successfully landing a side effect on Curtis. Axel tagged in Bo, and Hardy got the hot tag on Wyatt.

Dallas and Bray were now alone together in the ring, and the crowd was on fire. Wyatt delivered a series of blows followed by a stinger splash in the corner. The WWE built this contest so that the champions looked like the stronger competitors, and that made what happened next even more impactful. Hardy was tagged back in, Bo pushed Hardy into Bray, and then he delivered a dragon screw neck breaker on Hardy to get the three-count. The B-Team are officially the new WWE Raw tag team champions.

Kurt Angle Issues An Ultimatum

After that entertaining match, Kurt Angle was shown in the back to deliver a special announcement. The Raw general manager said he was tired of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman refusing to defend the title. Kurt ridiculed Lesnar for his recent antics at UFC 226. Angle then gave the WWE universal champion three options: show up at Raw on Monday, agree to his next title defense, or get stripped of the WWE Universal Championship.