The ‘Southern Charm’ Custody Negotiations Are Not Over Yet

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are currently sharing 50/50 custody says 'US Weekly'

At the end of the season 5 finale of Southern Charm, the “six months later” message indicating that Kathryn Dennis had now been granted 50% custody of her two children with Thomas Ravenel. While this is true to a point, Dennis and Ravenel are not done working out the finer points of their agreement.

US Weekly said that Bravo shared at the end of the finale that the former couple is now co-parenting.

“Thomas and Kathryn are joyfully co-parenting and … Kathryn now has 50/50 custody of her children.”

They continued to say that it’s unclear when Dennis was granted 50% custody, but the agreement that they signed initially stated that if Kathryn passed all of her tests since rehab, then at this point, they agreed to 50/50 custody. Dennis has never failed a test and so this phase of their agreement guaranteed her joint custody with Ravenel.

But when the two met for mediation, there were obvious extenuating circumstances that needed to be discussed and worked out, including a lengthy discussion about the destructive influence of Ravenel’s season 5 girlfriend. Dennis has expressed concerns about Ravenel’s girlfriend after being threatened by her twice and she asked Ravenel to keep her way. The two are said to be working on language that would protect the children.

Also up for discussion is the matter of Ravenel’s recent legal problems which kept him out of the Southern Charm season 5 reunion. The production company that created the show, Haymaker, said that they were launching their own investigation alongside the Charleston Police.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Many people thought that the hold up with negotiations was because Kathryn Dennis was seeking 100% custody, and this is not true. Another matter is child support. For the last year, Dennis has been paying Ravenel child support each month, and with the disparity in their incomes (and the fact that Ravenel has been financially supporting his girlfriend who only started working part-time in March for almost a year.

Ravenel had previously stated that he never wanted to battle Dennis for custody again.

“I’m glad all the acrimony a custody battle can bring has ceased as this case is settled and I fully intend to honor the agreement so as not to revive this messy business.”

Dennis and Ravenel still hope to be able to work out an agreement in mediation to avoid court.