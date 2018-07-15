There’s A ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Game Coming, And You’re Going To Want To Play It

The 'Dr. Pimple Popper' game will be acne-based, of course.

Dr. Sandra Lee, the famed doctor behind the hit TLC show, Dr. Pimple Popper, is launching a board game.

According to Teen Vogue, the famed Dr. Pimple Popper is helping people get their extraction addiction on with her new game, “Pimple Pete.” Lee, who first rose to fame on YouTube, hopes that players will be able to “pop pimples” using their fingers. The object, of course, is to extract a pimple from the titular “Pimple Pete’s” face without causing his head to wobble. If the player is unable to do so, they will be squirted with a substance that, we hope, isn’t real pus.

While you’re waiting for this gross game to hit the shelves, you can also play the digital version of the game, which can be found on the TLC website. If, however, you simply can’t wait to get smacked in the face with pimply goodness, Lee’s version of the game will hit Amazon on August 1, and will hit retail giants Wal-Mart and Target on August 15 and October 1, respectively.

???? @SandraLeeMD brings home the bacon! Watch the #TLCgo Original series #DrPimplePopper: This Is Zit right here or on the app. Then, tune in to a new episode of Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC Wednesday at 10/9c. https://t.co/9M4gYzUppR — TLC Network (@TLC) July 13, 2018

While the reviews of her show are overwhelmingly positive — with many dubbing the good doctor as “can’t look away TV” — Dr. Pimple Popper started out with only about 500,000 subscribers on her YouTube page, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr.

Dr. Lee says she was able to capitalize on a generation that was “fascinated” with popping pimples and the stuff that comes out of human bodies, and credits her subscribers with her success.

Dr. Lee also said that monetizing her YouTube channel would help her help her patients: because blackhead extraction and other “minor” extractions aren’t covered by insurance companies, most doctors skip it, since doing it would place an undue financial stress on the patient. Lee, however, would get her patients to agree to use her videos of pimple extraction on her YouTube channel, and in exchange, she would do the procedure for free.

The biggest difference between her YouTube channel and the show, of course, is that the focus is on the patients themselves, rather than on their conditions. Dr. Sandra Lee says that she wants people to know why she helps the patients she does — and how her work on Dr. Pimple Popper changes their lives — rather than to simply know the techniques behind pimple-popping and cyst removal. Who knew that “lipoma” would now enter into the daily lexicon?

Dr. Pimple Popper airs every Wednesday on TLC.