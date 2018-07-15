Elon Musk Deletes Tweets Calling Thai Cave Rescue Diver ‘Pedo Guy,’ But Reddit Has The Proof

In the continuing saga that has become Elon Musk versus British diver Vern Unsworth, Musk has gone places most people would not go. As was reported in an earlier story on Inquisitr, Musk had what some characterized as a Twitter temper tantrum, and others cited as a meltdown.

To refresh the saga, Unsworth had claimed that Musk’s submersible would not have worked in the cave that trapped a Thai soccer team and their coach. He said the submersible was too long and rigid to operate in caverns, of which there were nine chambers in play. He also claimed that Musk used the submersible merely as a means for publicity.

Musk retorted that he never saw Unsworth in the cave, and hinted that maybe he wasn’t all that important to the rescue, something the Thai SEALs, U.S. Dive Commander on scene, and Thai government have all refuted, as can be seen on Inquisitr. He then went on to say that he was asked to be there, that the Thai government wanted him there. After that he crossed the line and referred to Unsworth as “pedo guy.”

That was the moment that Twitter exploded and for the most part, took Musk to task for such a bold and unfounded accusation. Not satisfied, Musk doubled down and made the accusation a second time.

Don’t bother looking for the tweets on Musk’s Twitter timeline, he deleted them. It could be that the constant barrage of abuse aimed at him was too much, as CNBC theorized. Possibly, his legal team ordered him to remove the accusatory tweets. It’s also possible that Musk came to his senses and realized that in the heat of the moment, what he did was wrong, and he couldn’t claim that he was Ambien tweeting like Roseanne Barr, as several users in the now deleted thread reminded him.

Luckily, redditor U/MakerMuperMaster compiled all of Musk’s tweets that could be located on the subject, as well as a lot of tweets where Musk was “being an utter a–hole” and saved then to imgur. They can be found on the Reddit thread, that has continued to gain significant traction, where many users are chiming in to let Musk know that he can’t simply “delete away his errors,” because they have the receipts.

What Musk did was in poor taste, as reported at Inverse, and no one, not even his supporters and fans, are denying that, as CNBC pointed out. Most also agree that simply deleting a libelous statement alone isn’t sufficient in case like this, and that Musk should publicly apologize to Unsworth. CNBC reached out to Twitter and Musk’s representatives to try to ascertain whether Musk deleted his tweets, or if Twitter did it as they can be interpreted as having violated the platform’s terms of service.

Neither has responded.