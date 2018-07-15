Hailey Baldwin Reportedly ‘Unfazed’ By Fiance Justin Bieber’s Angel Tattoo Of Ex, Selena Gomez

The singer has apparently promised his fiance a tattoo in her honor.

There is no doubt that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are totally in love as the couple got engaged on July 7 while vacationing in the Bahamas. While the “Sorry” singer, 24, may be completely over his former love, Selena Gomez, a piece of her will seemingly always be visibly a part of him as his body still contains the angel tattoo he got of the “Wolves” singer when they were still dating.

While a tattoo of an ex might be a deal breaker for some, according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Baldwin, 21, isn’t letting it get in the way of her love for her fiance and is reportedly choosing to be “unfazed” by it.

The Canadian-born singer has addressed the angel tattoo in the past and admitted to even trying to cover it up a bit with some shading. However, you can still that it’s Gomez’s face inked onto his arm. According to an insider, although it’s somewhat “awkward,” Baldwin isn’t letting the permanent ink “bother her.”

“It’s not an ideal situation, there’s this constant reminder of Selena right there on his arm, everyone can admit it’s awkward. He did try to cover her face up with some shading a few years ago but you can still tell it’s her. But Hailey isn’t letting it bother her, she’s pretty unfazed by it. She isn’t the type to cause drama or overreact, that’s not her style. And Justin’s said all the right things to make her feel better about it. He told her the tattoo is his past and she’s the one he’s chosen as his future.”

Bieber and Gomez, famously dubbed “Jelena” by the media, were each other’s first loves and engaged in an on-off relationship that began in 2010 and spanned eight years. The two called it quits for good back in March. Since news of her ex’s engagement became public, sources close to the “Back To You” singer have said that Gomez is completely over Bieber and is focusing on her own happiness.

To further prove his love to his fiance, the “Somebody To Love” singer has apparently “promised” to get a tattoo in her honor.

“He promised to get a tattoo for Hailey, something as a forever reminder of their love. They might even get matching tattoos. Either way, Hailey’s good, she feels very secure with Justin and nothing is going to take away from that.”

The couple took off for a Miami getaway on Friday and were spotted getting cozy by their hotel’s pool on Saturday. While there is no word yet as to when their wedding will take place, the two have reportedly already started planning for their walk down the aisle.