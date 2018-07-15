Lily James says her character Rose has moved to New York

The Downton Abbey faithful are excited about the movie of the same name which will start filming this summer, as original reports stated that the whole cast would be back for the movie. But one Downton Abbey star has come forward to say that they won’t be back, because it’s implausible that her character, cousin Rose, would return to England from her new home in New York.

Town & Country quoted Lily James, now best known for the latest chapter in the Mamma Mia movie. Rose was a fan favorite, and she will be missed, but James says it only makes sense.

“My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back.”

James says that for a movie format, it would be contrived to squeeze Rose in.

“I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie, it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose.”

James says that she is like any other Downton Abbey fan, and she is dying to see the next chapter.

“I’m so excited for it—I’m going to be front row.”

Other Downton originals have publicly posted on social media that they are excited to return to the Abbey for another chapter in the lives of the Crawley family. Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary on the show, and Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates, posted on social media that they are thrilled to return to the show which launched their careers.

Dame Maggie Smith had previously stated that she had no interest in returning to the role of the Dowager Countess Violet on Downton Abbey because she didn’t think there was anything else to say.

“I just think it’s squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean? I don’t know what it could possibly be.”

Smith had publicly joked that they only way she would be returning for more Downton Abbey would be in a coffin.

“I was firmly convinced it would start with the funeral. I could croak it and it would just start with the body.”

But show creator Julian Fellowes must have written a pretty good script for Maggie Smith to decide to come back for at least one more bite of the apple. The Downton Abbey movie will begin shooting by the end of the summer, but no plotlines are readily available.