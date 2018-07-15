Alien Life In The Milky Way Galaxy Doubtful, According To New Study

Surely alien life exists somewhere in the universe, but a new study casts doubt on the possibility of that life living in the Milky Way.

According to an NBC News report, a recent study conducted at the University of Oxford by three researchers, Anders Sandberg, Eric Drexler, and Toby Ord, certainly wreaks havoc on the commonly held notion that there must be more intelligent life somewhere out there. The researchers examined the Fermi Paradox, which points out that there’s been more than enough time for intelligent beings to colonize the Milky Way, and yet it has not happened.

Their conclusions may seem rather astonishing. They found that there’s a 53 percent chance that earthlings exist in the Milky Way Galaxy alone with no other intelligent lifeforms anywhere in it. Perhaps even more shocking is that the same team arrived at a 40 percent chance that no other intelligent beings exist anywhere else in the visible universe.

While all these calculations and probabilities are all well and good while performed on the surface of the Earth, nobody really knows the truth of things without actually physically exploring new frontiers. While there are exciting probes and robots on Mars and plenty of amazing telescopes and other robotic exploration throughout the Milky Way, it appears as if manned missions may be out of reach for some time.

Are we truly alone in the cosmos? New study casts doubt on rise of alien life in our galaxy. https://t.co/TH9zQXLzrw — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 15, 2018

The Inquisitr recently reported the depressing reason why it’s been 45 years since anybody has even stepped foot on the moon. Unfortunately, politics and the lack of proper funding has kept humans from exploring space in meaningful ways. Each administration sets forth plans, but every U.S. president gets, at most, a mere eight years, and most space exploration development takes far longer than any one administration.

That means that each time the regime changes, so do the goals and ideas and budgets for NASA and space missions. That sad fact has dramatically slowed down any possible progress that might have been made these past 45 years since the last time human beings went to the moon.

“Manned exploration is the most expensive space venture and, consequently, the most difficult for which to obtain political support,” Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham told Congress during testimony in 2015. “NASA’s budget is way too low.”

Without any type of continuity between presidents in the United States, it’s tough to get much going for NASA, which means relying on private space exploration like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Because of the lack of a coherent plan for exploring space, it could be some time before these Oxford researchers are proven either right or wrong.