John Travolta, Chad Smith Join Foo Fighters On Stage For Their New York Concert

Iconic actor John Travolta and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s drummer Chad Smith both returned to share the stage with the Foo Fighters at their Jones Beach show in New York last night.

John Travolta previously joined the Foos on stage back in April during their show. Frontman Dave Grohl introduced Travolta who came out on stage and hugged the frontman and then waved to the crowd and returned backstage.

Ultimate Classic Rock reported today that Travolta returned to the stage last night for the New York crowd only this time, Travolta busted out some dance moves while the band played a cover of “You’re The One That I Want” from Travolta’s iconic 1978 movie Grease. The singer mimed some of moves from his performance in the movie before once again waving to the crowd and heading backstage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a Foo Fighters show, you know that, right?” said Dave Grohl. “You get John Travolta coming out.”

The surprises weren’t over for fans that night. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joined the band on stage last night for a performance of the cover “Stay With Me” by the Faces. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took over vocal duties for the song while Smith took his place behind the drum kit.

Last year, in an episode of Rolling Stone‘s video series “The First Time”, Smith recalled how he lost a prank war with the Foo Fighters in 1999 when the two bands toured together. Smith would arrange M&Ms, popcorn, and other items to fall on Hawkins during the tour.

As the joint tour was coming to an end, Smith knew his time was coming. Grohl and Hawkins arranged an elaborate prank for the drummer during the second-to-last show of the tour.

“Down comes ping-pong balls and glitter, which was kinda weird – it was okay, but kinda weird. Dave and Taylor are at the side and [I’m like] ‘F––k you!’ Anthony [Kiedis] is laughing, missing all the words. Then the ping-pong balls and the glitter stopped. I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ Then like 500 pounds of spaghetti! That was like snakes falling on you, for a long time. It did not stop, it was all over the drums… they got me really good. I barely finished the end of the song then I run off and tackle Dave.”

The Foo Fighers are currently on tour through October in support of their most recent studio album Concrete & Gold.