WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reveals What Could Be Next For The New Day

The former WWE tag team champion has a unique idea on what The New Day can do next.

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston has been a longtime performer with the company. The 36-year-old superstar signed with the WWE in 2006, and 12 years later, he remains one of the most exciting wrestlers on the roster. After holding the WWE Intercontinental and United States Championships, alongside Big E and Xavier Woods, he formed The New Day. The thrilling trio would end up toppling Demolition’s WWE record to become the longest reigning tag team champions. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi spoke of what was next for The New Day.

“All of us want to be top-tier singles champions. That’s the goal all the time. Now a lot of people think you have to break up to do that. We’re told, ‘You know, you have to go your separate ways.’ I think that’s the dumbest thing in the world. Why would we ever break up? We are stronger as three than we are as one. There is no need for us to break up.”

Kingston went on to say that he and his partners talk about how awesome it would be for one of them to hold a singles title and to apply the Freebird Rule, or The New Day Rule, to the championship. Inspired by the old-school Freebird Rule, The New Day Rule is when any member of the trio can defend the championship. The group did this recently with the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, and it would likely be very entertaining if they were to do this with a singles title as well.

The former WWE Intercontinental champion said that they bring a different aspect to the potential of what a singles championship run could possibly be. Kingston added that their bread and butter is their chemistry. He said that there is something very special between the three of them, that they’ve all previously wrestled in singles competition, and that there is no need to go back to doing what they were doing before they formed the team.

It’s professional wrestling and WWE tradition to eventually split up a tag team or stable. Kofi Kingston said that they’re working on etching a new thought in people’s mind, the idea that they can all have a successful singles career while still remaining together. Kingston remarked that the WWE is all about doing things that have never been done, and that’s the way you get to the top and stay there. The WWE superstar added that they’re always trying to be unique, fun, inclusive, and have a good time.