WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Signs Two-Year Contract To Remain With Company, Per ‘Fightful’

Despite recent concerns that he might not be happy with his current situation in the WWE and might also choose not to re-sign with the company, it would seem that Daniel Bryan has just signed a new contract ahead of the old one’s reported expiration date of September 1.

According to a report from Fightful which cited a source familiar with the negotiations, Bryan agreed to remain with the WWE and signed a new two-year contract, though his deal won’t include creative control, as had previously been rumored. This comes three months after Bryan, 37, returned to the ring for the first time in close to three years and teamed with Shane McMahon to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

As further noted by Fightful, many fans were worried about the possibility of Daniel Bryan choosing not to sign a new contract with WWE, given that so much had happened in the world of professional wrestling in the two-plus years since he announced his retirement due to concussion issues. The Inquisitr previously wrote that Bryan had some critical comments about WWE’s creative team in a recent interview, where he expressed doubt as to whether WWE would allow him and The Miz to keep their feud going for months and settle their onscreen differences on a stage as grand as WrestleMania 35 next year.

In addition, a report from Forbes noted that Bryan’s recent booking on SmackDown Live, which included high-profile matches against AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others, might have been part of a “farewell tour” in the event he would choose not to re-sign with WWE.

In more recent days, Daniel Bryan hinted that there was a “good chance” of him signing a new contract, as he spoke positively about WWE and the fact that his wife, semi-retired women’s wrestler and Total Divas/Total Bellas star Brie Bella, is still signed with the company.

As Bryan has yet to comment on the reports that he has re-signed with WWE, there’s a chance that word of his new deal might be best taken with a grain of salt. Earlier this year, several wrestling websites wrote that Dolph Ziggler signed a new contract with the company, only for Ziggler to shoot down the rumors in April and explain that he hadn’t renewed his deal after all, as recapped by Sportskeeda.

Still, the rumors of a new contract should be music to the ears of Daniel Bryan’s loyal fans, as he prepares for his SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship match, where he and Kane will be challenging the Bludgeon Brothers for the titles at tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.