Your Dog Loves You, And Science Has Proved It

For 32,000 to 40,000 years, give or take, dogs have lived with humans and been our best friend. They play with us, protect us, provide comfort, and they do love us. We are a part of their pack, and they belong to our family. In the U.S. alone, almost half of all households count a dog as part of the family. While most cultures have some sort of story that explains the special bond between a human and their dog, science also has something to say about it, and what it has to say is something all dog owners have known all along – our dogs love us.

We have some idea about how our dogs feel about us based on their actions around humans, but that only tells us so much. We can see anger quite visibly, and fear as well. We know when our dags are happy from the way they wag their tails. We know when they feel safe based on their willingness to be physically vulnerable, doing things such as showing us their unprotected belly. We’ve never really known what goes on in their mind, however. Or for that fact, why dogs identify to humans, specifically their human pack, so strongly.

A study conducted on dog brains at Emory University that Mic reported on, using fMRI scans that focused on neural responses of dogs to humans and other dogs, which were both familiar and unfamiliar held the answer. What they found is that dogs respond to the scent of humans more strongly than other dogs. Not only that, but they could further see that dogs depended on humans to satisfy urges for everything from affection to protection far more than their canine brethren.

Testing also showed that dogs respond most favorably to their owners scent, as was reported at Big Think, where they found the Emory study upheld the findings of an earlier study conducted in Budapest.

“The scientists found that dog owners’ aroma actually sparked activation in the ‘reward center’ of their brains, called the caudate nucleus. Of all the wafting smells to take in, dogs actually prioritized the hint of humans over anything or anyone else.”

While the studies, which can be downloaded at Science Direct, have been cited as potentially being skewed due to only being able to use dogs that were trained to remain still in an MRI machine, it has not been a big enough concern for anyone to claim the findings aren’t valid or most likely representative of canines as a whole. Part of the defense of this has been that regardless of breed, age, or location the study has been conducted in, the results continue to validate each other further.

4 PM production / Shutterstock

A column appearing in National Geographic pointed out that the studies can also help pinpoint which dogs are most likely to make the best service animals. As it is imperative that a service dog be highly focused on one person, this technology and observation of certain areas of the canine brain could potentially be invaluable.

It was further pointed out at Big Think, that dogs are the only non-mammals that will look a human directly in the eyes, and the only domesticated animals that run to humans for protection and comfort when they feel threatened or stressed. According to a review of the study on Mic, dogs are actually wired to pick up on their human’s mood changes and react accordingly.

Humans have always known that our dogs love us, but now we know why, and science is uncovering more every day. Neuroscientist and lead author of the study, Attila Andics, summed it up for Mic.