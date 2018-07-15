Former NHL Goalie Ray Emery Dead At 35 From Apparent Drowning

Emery was enjoying an early morning swim with friends and family in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario when the deadly accident happened.

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery was found dead about 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the waters of Hamilton Harbor near the docks of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club in Ontario according to a report from Sporting News. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but it’s believed the 35-year-old drowned. He reportedly was enjoying a swim with some friends about 6 a.m. Sunday and never resurfaced after diving into the water. Police do not suspect foul play but believe it was simply a tragic accident. Inspector Marty Schulenberg explained.

“They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in. We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results.”

His body was recovered by the Niagara Dive Unit just about 23 yards from where he dove into the water.

Emery’s aggressive approach to the game of hockey earned him the nicknames “Razor” and “Sugar Ray.” His National Hockey League career stretched across 12 years, spanning from 2003 to 2015. The teams he played for include the Ottawa Senators with whom he started his career, the Anaheim Ducks, the Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers where he wrapped up his hockey career. He made it to the Stanely Cup finals with the Senators in 2007 and played for the Blackhawks when they won the Stanley Cup in 2013.

During his 2013 season, Ray Emery had a 1.94 goals-against average across 21 games according to the Chicago Tribune. He and Corey Crawford shared the Jennings Trophy that same year for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL.

Emery’s life off the ice was fraught with a variety of legal problems including a case of road rage, charges of assault against a trainer in Russia, and behavior during Ottawa’s training camp one year that got him sent home. He was also arrested in 2017 after a former fiancée claimed that he had physically abused her multiple times.

Fans and others in the hockey world took to Twitter Sunday to express their condolences on his passing.

Kyle Dubas, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs also tweeted his grief after learning of Emery's passing.