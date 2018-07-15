Kym Herjavek Posts Impossibly Sweet Photo Of Her Baby Girl Dressed In A Croatia Onesie

Kym Herjavek shared a super cute photo of her daughter wearing a Croatia onesie.

Kym Herjavek, DWTS star and wife of Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavek, posted an incredibly sweet photo of their baby girl today. In the spirit of the final game of the World Cup between France and Croatia, Kym dressed Haven Mae in an adorable Croatia onesie. The photo was shared on Instagram, which has over 13,000 likes. And no wonder! Haven Mae also has a really cute and giant bow headband that matches the peach-colored outfit.

Although Croatia lost to France with a final score of 4-2, the Herjaveks displayed some great Croatian pride. It’s no wonder that they were rooting for the team, since that’s where Robert is from, making him and Kym’s twins Croatian-Australian-Americans. Robert lived in Croatia until he was around eight, when his family moved to Canada, according to Fortune. Robert described his family history.

“I came from Croatia, where my dad would tell me he was a political prisoner. He’d drink a little too much, say bad things about Communism, and got thrown into jail 22 times for being an anti-Communist. In 1970 he escaped from jail, grabbed my mom and me, and we hightailed it out of there. I was 8 years old.”

Kym, on the other hand, was born in Australia and was on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars until she moved to the U.S. in 2006.

Robert was a good sport after Croatia lost the game, and sent a congratulatory note to France and a positive note about the Croatian team on Twitter.

What an effort by #CRO #WorldCup2018 – what a run – the light shone bright on our country ! — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) July 15, 2018

Interestingly enough, Croatian-Australians had extra reason to celebrate the World Cup, thanks to Australian-born Ivan Rakitic who plays for the Croatians. And Robert may have been alluding to a new wave of optimism that swept Croatia thanks to the team’s progression in the World Cup. Kolakusic, native Australian that moved to Croatia, explained his view on the matter, detailed The Guardian.

“In Croatia, all you see is bad news stories. Of course that translates to young people. They don’t have any hope, they’re just pessimistic, they don’t see that they can change the future themselves. And all of a sudden there is this wave of positivity … you see people being nice to each other on public transport, you see people looking after each other, you see people smiling. People finally have hope – it’s a Croatian renaissance.”

The son of the president of the Melbourne Knights also described the impact of the World Cup on the nation, saying that “This is definitely something that is unifying the diaspora and the people that are native to Croatia — this is something we can jointly get behind.”

The cheering squad ???????? ⚽️ A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

Of course, Haven Mae and her twin brother are way too young to understand any of this. For now, the two little ones are displaying their heritage proudly (and in an unforgettable cute way) thanks to their mom, Kym.