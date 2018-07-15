Ariana Grande Feels Bad For Fiance Pete Davidson Post Surgery

Grande is showing that she's ready to support Davidson in "sickness and in health."

Ariana Grande looked very much like a supportive fiancée in a recent photo on Pete Davidson’s Instagram. In the pic, Ariana is pouting at the camera while Davidson is in back with a bandage around his head.

“Why did my doctor put this thing around my face like it’s the 20s?” the caption reads.

As E! Online reports, Davidson recently had his wisdom teeth removed which explains the bandage. Grande also posted a video to her Instagram stories in which she’s kissing Davidson, a move that seems intended to cheer him up. In the video, both she and Pete have on the puppy dog ears filter. Pete is smiling groggily which could indicate that he was still feeling the side-effects of the painkillers post surgery.

According to E!, hours later Grande and Davidson headed out for a night on the town in New York City. The “God Is A Woman (GIAW)” singer wore an oversized grey sweatshirt and thigh-high brown boots. The “SNL” comedian opted for a black hoodie and red, baggy sweatpants. Based on an earlier photo on his Instagram, Pete had previously had on a “God Is A Woman” sweatshirt to get his wisdom teeth taken out.

“GIAW music video and my wisdom teeth are out now,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

July 13: ariana via Instagram Stories A post shared by Ariana Grande Updates (@updatesgrande) on Jul 13, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

That Instagram post isn’t the only time that Davidson has publicly supported his fiancée. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the night that GIAW was released, he got on his Instagram stories to promote the single.

“GIAW at midnight..this is one of my favorite songs on the album it’s bonkers!!!” he said.

“God Is A Woman” is a single off of Grande’s upcoming album, Sweetener which is due to be released in August.

Grande and Davidson seem to have had a whirlwind romance. Elle reports that they met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2016. Grande had been in a longterm relationship with rapper Mac Miller but in May 2018, she confirmed that they had broken up in a lengthy Instagram story post. Despite the announcement of the split in mid-May, there were reports that they’d actually ended the relationship months before that. Later in May, Davidson disclosed that he and his then-girlfriend Cazzie David had broken up

People magazine reported at the time, Davidson simply said, “We’re not together anymore” when he was asked about the status of that relationship.

Fast forward to the end of May when the two made their relationship Instagram official in a photo where they are both wearing Harry Potter costumes. News of their relationship turned into engagement in June, when, after weeks of speculation, CNN reported that Davidson confirmed he had proposed

Their relationship may have been quick but given the affection she showed her fiance after his surgery, it’s clear that Ariana is ready to support Pete in sickness and in health. She even has his name tattoed above her engagement ring, a further clue that these two plan to be together for the long haul.