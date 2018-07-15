Trump Blasts The Media For Not Praising Him On North Korea But Admits ‘Who Knows How It Will All Turn Out’

President Trump chastises the media as “fake news” for allegedly not reporting his successes with North Korea after a face-to-face meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Trump has used harsher language for the media coverage of the North Korea summit calling it “almost treasonous during an interview with Mike Huckabee the former Arkansas governor last month.

After the historic summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last month, Trump was quick to declare that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat.”

Subsequently, US intelligence reports have indicated satellite images reveal North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear arsenal.

President Trump took to Twitter to highlight his successes with North Korea.

“There hasn’t been a missile or rocket fired in 9 months in North Korea, there have been no nuclear tests and we got back our hostages,” Trump continued.“Who knows how it will all turn out in the end, but why isn’t the Fake News talking about these wonderful facts?”

According to reports, North Korea fired 23 missiles during 16 tests last year and announced prior to the Singapore summit that they have halted their nuclear testing on North Korean State TV.

Kim Jong Un said the missile testing program was stopped because its quest for nuclear weapons is “complete” and it “no longer needs” to test its weapons capability, according to CNN.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went to Pyongyang earlier this month and was accused by North Korea officials of acting “gangster-like” in their demands for denuclearization and called the meeting “deeply regrettable,” according to theNew York Times.

However, Pompeo pushed back, calling the two-day visit to the North Korean capital “productive.”

In a couple of follow-up Tweets, President Trump states that regardless of his success at the Helsinki summit with President Putin he will “would return to criticism that it wasn’t good enough” and calls “much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people.”

Trump’s defense of the North Korea summit comes as many commentators express concern about his upcoming Helsinki summit following the indictment of 12 Russians for meddling in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Trump said in a Sunday interview with the CBS News said he might bring up an extradition request of the 12 Russians indicted in the probe but he hadn’t thought of it, reports New York Magazine.

“Well, I might. I hadn’t thought of that. But I certainly, I’ll be asking about it. But again, this was during the Obama administration.”