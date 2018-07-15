Jennifer Garner Ditches Hollywood Glitz & Glamour To Promote Once Upon A Farm

Jennifer Garner isn’t using an Alias when it comes to promoting her company, Once Upon A Farm — but she is rolling up her sleeves (if she were wearing any) in her latest appearance as host at an event for her company in Amagansett, New York on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Thank you to every friend, old and new, who helped make today so special for @onceuponafarm! We laughed ????, we planted ????, we picked ????, we danced ????????, we smoothied ????????????— but most of all we were reminded just how magical our soil is and how lucky we are to put its gifts directly into your kids’ hands. #feedfresh #findusintherefrigeratedsection

Famous event goers included Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims, Jessica Capshaw, and company co-founder Cassandra Curtis. Garner looked oh-so-fresh in her yellow-patterned summer dress and open-toed heeled sandals when she hosted the events at the Amber Waves Farm, which is close to the Hamptons.

The gorgeous actress shared several snaps to her Instagram account from the event. The first one shows her standing in front of a display of her company’s products. The second one shows her posing with her famous pals and another had her nestled in front of a raspberry bush, holding a container that was filled with the yummy fruit.

Her company, Once Upon a Farm, is all about feeding kids of all ages healthier options, and she showed another picture on Instagram of young children getting their hands dirty as they help to plant things in the ground, showing them where this healthy food comes from and about sustainable living.

The experience has become a family endeavor for Garner, having recently bought the farm her mother Pat grew up on. Along with her Uncle Robert, they are turning it into a place where they can grow the produce that her company can then use.

“If I had had any idea how happy it would make my mom to be part of bringing this little farm back to life, I would have done it 10 times over,” Garner shared in a profile on CBS Sunday Morning, as reported by Daily Mirror. “But your family just has a connection to the land that has raised them. I wanted the business to be connected to my family.”

What drives Garner is her desire to help moms who may not have a lot of time to cook for their families but want healthy options to feed them. But don’t think she’s giving up on her acting career. The mother of three just finished shooting the new HBO series Camping which will premiere in the fall.