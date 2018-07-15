Taylor Swift Is A Third Wheel As Fans Get Engaged In Front of Her

Taylor Swift turns into a third wheel as her fan proposes to his girlfriend at Swift’s meet and greet. Swift has meet and greets after her shows for lucky fans, and one woman in the Philadelphia stop was super lucky as she not only met Swift but also got engaged. The “Shake it Off” singer was taken aback and very happy for the couple, she even posted the photo of the three of them on her Instagram.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then…..” Swift captioned the photo, followed by a whole bunch of heart-eyed cat emojis.

The couple created a twitter account based off the proposal to share photos and retweets of the event. The couple, whose names are Anthony and Stephanie, even made t-shirts of the proposal. The two of them have been taking pictures of themselves wearing the shirts with fans and friends.

According to People, Anthony had been planning the engagement for months. He even created an anonymous Twitter account to try and get Taylor’s attention. One tweet asked other Swift fans for advice.

“Please RT to get Taylor’s attention! I bought the ring. Now time to pull off an amazing proposal @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #ReputationTourPhillyProposal”

Apparently, the tweets worked because the engagement went all according to plan.

Anthony later tweeted after the meet and greet thanking Taylor Swift for everything.

“We have spent countless hours listening to her music together. I can’t thank Taylor enough for bringing us closer # ReputationTourPhillyProposal“

As the couple starts planning for the wedding, Swift continues to hit the road. Her Reputation tour is still currently making its way throughout the United States and Canada throughout the summer and fall. She’ll then make her way to other countries like Japan and Australia later this year. Many of the dates are sold out and it is no surprise considering her track record for constant success.

According to Forbes, Swift’s album Reputation was the bestselling album of 2017 and sold nearly 2 million copies in less than two months. She also just won the Billboard Award for Top Female Artist this past May at the Billboard Music Awards. It is unsure whether or not she’ll be the third wheel to any other proposals but with her insanely dedicated fanbase, one would not be surprised if history repeats itself.