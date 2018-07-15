Christie Brinkley Flaunts Yoga-Toned Legs, Youthful Beauty At Age 64

The three-time Sports Illustrated cover girl credits diet and exercise for her age-defying looks.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley showed off her age-defying physique while hosting a casting call in Miami for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Brinkley shot to fame as a three-time cover girl for the iconic swimsuit issue thanks to her bombshell bikini body.

“The casting call…was really emotional,” Christie wrote on Instagram (see below). Brinkley posted several Instagram photos from the event, where she flaunted her toned legs and sleek physique in a flirty print mini-dress.

In the youth-obsessed fashion industry — where most models’ careers are over before age 30 — Brinkley has endured for more than 40 years due to her wholesome good looks. Even in her 60s, the leggy blonde beauty still looks amazing in a bikini thanks to diet and exercise.

Mostly Vegan Diet And Exercise

Brinkley’s age-defying fitness secrets include a mostly vegan diet and daily workouts that alternate between yoga, cardio exercise, calisthenics, and light weightlifting, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Christie, who has been a vegetarian since age 12, said she sometimes eats cheese so she’s not 100 percent vegan, but she aspires to be one.

“I am a vegetarian, but an aspiring vegan,” Brinkley told Health. “I try not to eat too much animal product. My diet is mainly fresh fruit and vegetables, grains, and beans.”

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Brinkley said she doesn’t believe in “acting her age” when it comes to her looks. Her approach is, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

While looking great in a bikini takes work at any age, it requires even more effort as you get older. But you can’t tell that by looking at Brinkley’s sleek physique.

Here’s Christie Brinkley posing with her bikini-clad daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray in the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

In addition to a healthy diet, Brinkley makes sure she works out almost every day.

Christie’s workouts alternate between yoga and cardio exercise such as indoor cycling. Fitness experts say yoga builds lean muscle and aids weight loss by reducing stress. Brinkley also does push-ups, sit-ups, squats and lunges.

“I exercise because I want to have healthy joints,” she said. “Feeling good is looking good, and that can translate to an energy you exude.”

Brinkley said she is always honored when people tell her that she’s a fitness and beauty role model for older women, whom she feels are marginalized once they hit 40.

“I have to constantly be reminding people that my age group matters, that we are relevant, and that we want to be represented,” Christie told People. “I’d like to remind everybody that we are 100 percent as relevant as anyone else.”