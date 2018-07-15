Ex-‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Is Getting Into The Business Of Professional Wrestling

After being stricken from MTV, Farrah Abraham is looking for other business ventures.

Farrah Abraham has certainly had a very interesting career which started on MTV’s Teen Mom, but no-one thought she’d end up in the professional wrestling world. The reality star has certainly caused a lot of waves over the years with her adult films, webcam shows, and a lot of other drama, but this is taking things to another level. It now appears as if Abraham is attempting to do something she has never done before and it is get into the wrestling business.

On Saturday, the official Facebook page for World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling made the huge announcement as they have come to terms with Farrah Abraham. In the official reveal, they called her a “former MTV star and author,” but haven’t yet said just what she will be doing with the organization.

While Abraham has a lot of television experience, she has never had anything to do with any kind of wrestling promotion until now. She certainly has no professional wrestling experience and has never been in the ring in front of the public, but Abraham may not even be performing.

She could end up as a manager or ring announcer or commentator or anything, but that still remains to be seen.

World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling has said they have since become a “multimedia company” which allows them to combine wrestling and pop culture. Since they’re not able to do that, they have been in contact with Farrah Abraham’s agent in order to get her involved with the promotion.

Farrah Abraham received her start in the reality television world back in 2008 when she was just 17-years-old. She had an episode of 16 and Pregnant which eventually led to her being one of the most well-known and infamous cast members of MTV’s hit show Teen Mom.

As her popularity grew on the show, she started to move into other ventures such as Celebrity Big Brother, Couples Therapy, and Marriage Boot Camp. In 2013 and 2014, she was also ventured into the world of adult films by doing a couple of pornographic movies.

Back in May, Farrah Abraham made headlines on the red carpet in Cannes when she faked walking down it and having a “wardrobe malfunction” as reported by The Blast.

Many former MTV stars have gone on to do a lot in the celebrity world and some have even ventured into wrestling. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is one of the most popular superstars in WWE and has been a champion over and over again. Farrah Abraham may never rise to the level of The Miz, but it is now obvious that she feels as if she can be successful in professional wrestling as well.