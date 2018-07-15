Mariah Carey’s Backup Dancer Gets Engaged Onstage, Followed By Thunderous Applause From LGBTQ Community

This isn’t the first time Mariah Carey has thrown so much support toward LGBTQ rights.

Mariah Carey is currently enjoying a successful concert residency in Las Vegas. The world famous Caesars Palace is a hotel and casino in Las Vegas which has been home to such big-name acts as Rod Stewart, Christina Aguilera, Jerry Seinfeld, and many more.

These days Mariah Carey is calling it home.

Last night the highly-successful pop diva stopped her show for something extra special, treating audience members in attendance to a unique concert moment.

ET Canada reported recently about Mariah’s heartwarming onstage moment on July 14, where the self-proclaimed “Butterfly” paused her return for just a moment to help one of her backup dancers get engaged.

Identified as Manwe and Sumeet, the proposal appeared to be successful, as Mariah Carey also uploaded a video of the event to her personal Instagram page with a caption confirming the success.

“He said yes”

Mariah Carey touts nearly 7 million followers on her instagram page.

The video, which has been seen more than 40 thousand times, is sparking a lot of LGBTQ talk via Twitter. Fans of Mariah Carey and LGBTQ proponents are hailing Carey as a hero for the community. Fans and proponents of the move were heavily appreciative of what some called “visibility.” Others just were using the hastag “lovewins.”

Mariah Carey is the first artist i know of who supported an LGBTQ+ couple getting engaged onstage i love her so much #Queen #lovewins https://t.co/cVCyqtsyHH — Christian (@itsjustchris_o) July 15, 2018

As thousands of tweets were going out supporting the songstress’ bold move, Mariah Carey is no stranger to the community, having never been particularly shy about her support for LGBTQ equality.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Mariah Carey has hosted a same-sex engagement on her stage during a concert. According to a YouTube video posted in 2012, she similarly brought two men on stage for a proposal back then as well.

In 2016 Mariah Carey elaborated her unconditional love of the LGBTQ community by breaking down her own personal meaning behind the initilism which officially stands for people identifying as “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning.” Cary decided to put her own spin on its meaning at the GLAAD music awards.

“I had to learn a whole new alphabet to introduce and not un-include people… I don’t want to do it wrong. I decided that if I have to memorize it, I might as well elaborate on it,” Carey told the crowd. “So we have L: legendary. G: gorgeous. B: beautiful — all of you beautiful people! T: tantalizing, and even Q for quality!”

Carey is expected to complete her Las Vegas residency on September 10, followed by an international tour through November 9. After that she’s keeping busy with a set of Europe All I Want For Christmas dates going until the end of December.