Conor McGregor Roasted For Calling Vladimir Putin One Of The ‘Greatest Leaders’ Of Our Time

Conor McGregor is known for his controversial opinions.

Conor McGregor’s recent high praise of Vladimir Putin has proven the old adage, “politics makes strange bedfellows,” true.

According to the Daily Mail, the MMA fighter-turned-quasi-celebrity and the Russian head of state were sitting together at a World Cup match, where the duo met at the Luzhniki Stadium during the final.

Taking to his Instagram to call him “one of the greatest leaders of our time,” Conor McGregor then posted photos of himself with Vladimir Putin, drawing fire from his nearly 25 million Instagram followers.

McGregor said that he was honored to attend the event and that he came to the event as Putin’s personal guest. McGregor also shared the picture on his Twitter page.

Fans reactions were, of course, less than positive, with one fan asking how he’d come to that conclusion, and another fan joking that McGregor is really Sacha Baron Cohen “playing the long game” because “nothing else makes sense anymore.”

Check out the picture of the strange duo below.

It also bears stating that McGregor is currently in the process of preparing for a fight between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedovm, which will take place in Las Vegas in October if Conor McGregor is, ultimately, cleared of the charges against him in New York.

The charges, which stemmed from an incident that took place in Brooklyn, relate to McGregor’s tossing of a barricade at a bus full of MMA rivals.

McGregor recently hinted that his battle with Nurmagomedovm was one step closer to happening, as his “Russian compound” was under construction, or so he claimed.

Interestingly, too, Nurmagomedovm was at the World Cup with Putin and McGregor, as well.

Whether that means that the fight will be definitely happening or that it was all a happy coincidence remains to be seen.

While Conor McGregor’s fighting fate hangs in the balance, things are looking good on the home front, as according to the Irish Mirror, Dee Devlin — his longtime lady love — has announced that she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Devlin, who is also mother to Conor’s son, Conor Jr., made the announcement in a social media post wherein she wished a happy birthday from herself, Conor Jr., and “the bump.”

Fans of the MMA fighter have suspected that Devlin was pregnant with the couple’s second child when Conor McGregor posted a series of photos of the Irish beauty on Instagram, which had “the bump” on full display.