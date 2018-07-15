Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Breezy Summer Style At A Wedding

Carrie Underwood didn’t reveal whether she cried pretty when she attended a wedding over the weekend, but it looks like her cheeks are free of mascara streaks in snapshots that were taken during the event.

On Sunday, Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to show off the gorgeous gown that she rocked to a friend’s recent wedding. It was a breezy, bright red maxi dress with a colorful floral print design. The slightly baggy garment was cinched in at the waist, and it had long billowing sleeves that featured ties on the wrist. A larger, loosely-tied bow hung from Carrie’s neck.

The 35-year-old “Cry Pretty” singer wore her long blonde locks pulled back in a bun with a few small wisps of hair framing her face. Her husband, 38-year-old professional hockey player Mike Fisher, looked smart in a tailored gray suit, matching tie, and light blue dress shirt.

“Wedding weekend vibes…” Carrie captioned one of the couple’s wedding photos.

It looks like Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s snapshot was taken in front of a vineyard. On Instagram, Fisher’s sister, Meredith Kirk, confirmed that they attended a wedding at Waupoos Winery in Prince Edward County, Ontario. They were there to witness Fisher’s close friend and fellow Canadian, real estate agent Patrick McAuley, saying “I do” to his new bride, Allison Shaw.

Mike Fisher’s brothers, Rob and Greg, joined Mike, Carrie, and Meredith for a family photo.

As reported by Pop Culture, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their wedding anniversary just last week. On July 10, Underwood marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post about her love for her husband.

“Where does the time go?!” she wrote. “I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! [Love] you!”

Underwood and Fisher have been married for eight years, and they have one child together, 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael. There’s no word on whether they passed any advice on to the newlyweds at their friend’s nuptials, but Underwood has dished out plenty of marriage advice in the past. During an interview with Us Weekly, she said that she truly believes that communication is key when it comes to having a happy marriage, and husbands and wives always need to make time to talk to each other, no matter how busy or exhausted they are.

“There’s always stuff to do. I get home and I’m tired and I’m making dinner and trying to get Isaiah to bed.” Underwood said. “It’s important to just realize, ‘Let’s put our phones down. Let’s have a conversation.'”