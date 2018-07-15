Massachusetts Police Officer Shot And Killed In Stand Off

A Weymouth, MA police officer and a local woman were shot and killed this Sunday after a suspect grabbed the officer’s gun and fired. According to the Boston Globe, officer Michael Chesna responded to a call regarding a man driving erratically near South Shore hospital early Sunday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found the car had crashed and the driver had fled the scene. Officer Chesna and his partner began to search for the driver, and Chesna found him, a man identified now as 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes, “Vandalizing a home on Burton Terrace.”

Chesna then exited the vehicle and ordered the man to stop. It was then that Lopes attacked Chesna, allegedly hitting him over the head with a large stone. Chesna fell to the ground. Lopes grabbed the officer’s gun and fired several shots into his head and chest.

Several officers responded to the scene, and a standoff ensued. Officers fired at Lopes, and it is believed that he was shot just below the knee. The officers then chased Lopes through the neighborhood.

“During the foot chase through the yards of Burton Terrace, it is believed Mr. Lopes discharged Officer Chesna’s firearm an additional three times, striking a local resident in her home,” said Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor. The woman, whose identity has not been released, died from her wounds.

Lopes was apprehended and taken to the South Shore Hospital for his injuries, which are none life-threatening. During a press conference addressing the incident, Connor noted that Lopes will be “arraigned Monday on two counts of homicide.” He was unsure whether Lopes’ arraignment would take place in the hospital or in court, even though Lopes is in police custody.

Residents in the neighborhood reported a chaotic scene. April Visco said she “heard a rapid succession of 10 to 20 shots around 7:30 a.m., and ran outside her house to see what happened.” Then she heard yelling and notes that several “unmarked police cruisers arrived at the scene. The neighborhood was cordoned off for hours as police reviewed the scene.

Hours later, a procession of police and emergency vehicles, one carrying the body of Chesna, drove from South Shore Hospital along Main Street. Several officers from departments around the city lined the street and saluted the vehicles.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross said that the procession was a way to show respect to the fallen officer.

“This is our way to send our brother home with respect, with more respect to follow with the funeral services,” Gross said.

There was an outpouring of condolences on Twitter, including a tweet from Boston City Mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts State Governor Charlie Baker, and State Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sending my heartfelt condolences to @WeymouthPD Officer Michael Chesna’s wife and two children, as well as the family of the second victim in Weymouth. Boston is grateful for Michael’s service in the United States Army and his dedication to keeping people safe in Weymouth. -MJW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 15, 2018

Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was shot & killed w:his own weapon this AM when he tried to capture a suspect vandalizing a home. He served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan. His death is a senseless tragedy & I ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/dfxe04poiv — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) July 15, 2018