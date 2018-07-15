Serena Williams’ Husband’s Sweet Words Of Support After Wimbledon Loss

U.S. tennis star Serena Williams lost at Wimbledon during her comeback season after having a baby. Although she felt disappointed by the defeat, her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, offered sweet words of support for the mother of his child.

Ohanian took to his Instagram account to share his praise for everything his new wife has accomplished in such a short time since giving birth to their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The loving husband shared a fierce photo fo his wife getting ready to serve, which he captioned beautifully. He wrote, “Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final. Congratulations, @angie.kerber. @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she’s got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she’ll win many more trophies, too. She’s just getting started. And I couldn’t be more proud.”

According to a People report, “just getting started” echoed Williams’ comments in her post-match interview yesterday after German player Angelique Kerber defeated Williams and took home her first ever Wimbledon title, which was Germany’s first since Steffi Graff won in 1996.

It’s truly stunning to see Williams back on the court and competing just 10 months after complications during giving birth nearly killed her. The tennis star’s blood pressure went dangerously low while she was in labor, and she needed an emergency c-section. Unfortunately, Williams suffered a pulmonary embolism which led to multiple surgeries and a six-day touch and go battle for her life. According to a BBC report, the new mother remained bedridden for the next six weeks.

Williams and Ohanian married last November 11 weeks after their daughter’s birth, and Williams has spent these last many months, not only learning to be a mother and enjoying her baby girl’s firsts but also battling back and returning to competition form to be ready to compete again.

After her loss at Wimbledon, Willimas shared her own thoughts on her experience.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started. To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried.”

The new mom, while disappointed for herself, congratulated her opponent, Kerber, on her great win. As for Williams, she believes her showing at Wimbledon shows she’ll be able to compete in grand slams in the future, and the 36-year-old has plans to continue to do just that.