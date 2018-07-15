Secret Henge-Like Monument Discovered Near Popular Site In Ireland, Thanks To A Lasting Drought

A previously unknown Neolithic monument has been found in a busy archaeological site in Ireland, all thanks to the weather.

The Brú na Bóinne Complex in Ireland is a renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site that has been continuously visited by archaeologists over the past few decades.

Also known as the Boyne Valley, the complex lies on the bank of River Boyne some 30 miles (almost 50 kilometers) north of the city capital of Dublin and consists of three prehistoric monuments: Newgrange (pictured above), Knowth, and Dowth.

Yet although intensely scrutinized for a long time, no one suspected the area had a buried secret.

To archaeologists’ surprise, a hidden Neolithic monument has recently turned up near Brú na Bóinne — and it was all due to the weather, reports Newsweek.

A Drought, A Drone, A Druid Dome

Ireland has been dealing with a drought for several weeks now and, as you’d expect, a drought changes the landscape — particularly in farmland areas, such as the one where the ancient monument was discovered.

Prolonged droughts make the residual trace amounts of water still remaining in the soil seep into whatever archaeological features that might lay buried in the ground, as opposed to the soil around them. This makes the crops that grow directly above the buried treasure have a larger supply of water than the parched terrain which surrounds them.

Due to this phenomenon, the drought has made the ancient monument — a circular, henge-like structure — appear like a crop circle in the farmer’s field, rendering it visible from the sky.

All it took after that was a camera-equipped drone to fly over the field and spot the shape of the monument from up above.

A mysterious ancient monument has been revealed by drought in Ireland after centuries of being hidden https://t.co/xUTP99x2jV pic.twitter.com/XCQESDFJPZ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 13, 2018

Enter author and photographer Anthony Murphy, founder of the Mythical Ireland website, who made the discovery after surveying the area with a drone.

Murphy and photographer Ken Williams went to check out the fields near Brú na Bóinne after archaeologist Stephen Davis tipped them off that the region might merit an investigation.

Surely enough, the drone footage revealed the age-old monument buried under a crop field in the vicinity of Newgrange, nearby an established archaeological site known as Site P.

“We couldn’t believe it, to be honest,” Murphy said in a statement. “It soon became apparent that we’re looking at something very, very exciting.”

Henge-Like Monument Possibly 5,000-Years-Old

The circular enclosure picked up by the drones fits the henge type and is made up of two main concentric rings some 200 meters (about 660 feet) wide, which seem to be filled with post holes.

Murphy estimates that the newfound monument dates back to the late Neolithic period and was probably built between 3150 BCE and 2500 BCE — about the same time as the other three prehistoric monuments in the Boyne Valley.

Thrilled to have discovered a previously unknown "new" henge monument near Newgrange last night. Archaeologists tell me that this is a very major find. It appears to be similar in design and size to the nearby Site P, a recorded henge. Exciting times! https://t.co/Mp2pWY26Dr pic.twitter.com/CIdPSTCEJX — Mythical Ireland (@mythicalireland) July 11, 2018

As for its henge function, Murphy says we can only speculate what its meaning may have been and what sort of rituals and ceremonies were hosted here by the ancient people who built the structure.

“Was it, like Stonehenge, possibly aligned to some solar event, like a solstice, sunrise or sunset? We don’t really know.”

One thing does stand out, however, when you look at the monument’s outline, notes Davis.

“The most extraordinary and unexpected — as well as inexplicable —part of the find is the segmented nature of the ditch,” said the archaeologist, who is affiliated with University College Dublin.

“It appears to be a closely-spaced double ditch but with causeways — sections that were not dug,” he points out, noting that this type of structure, called causewayed enclosure, “is entirely new for a henge-type monument.”

Whatever its significance may have been in the past, after lying buried for centuries its mystery has now been revealed — at least, partially. This is because further archaeological investigations are unlikely to be conducted at the site, since the ancient monument was discovered on private property.

The secret henge remains interred and, once the drought wears off, it will once again become invisible.