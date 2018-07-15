Taylor Swift Suffers Technical Glitch During ‘Reputation’ Concert, Gets Stuck In A Basket Mid-Air

The singer was towards the end of singing her hit song, "Delicate", when she realized she was stuck

When you’re a pop-star singing sensation performing a sold-out concert, technical glitches are not something you want to experience in front of thousands of adoring fans. Alas, this was exactly the case for Taylor Swift who was performing in Philadelphia on Saturday night as part of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Sunday, Cosmopolitan reported that Swift, 28, suffered a technical difficulty when she became stuck in her basket mid-air. Peering over her Philly crowd, the “Gorgeous” singer was towards the end of singing her hit song, “Delicate”, when it hit her that she was trapped. The lit-up basket she was in was supposed to carry her over her audience onto Stage B, however, an unknown technical glitch hindered her stage crew from being able to move her.

While some performers might start to freak out as would be natural, the “Sparks Fly” singer handled the situation like the pro she is. Many videos of the incident were taken and uploaded onto Twitter. In some of the videos, one can see the exact moment when Swift realizes she is in fact stuck as the confusion is written all over her face.

In one particular video, the audience can clearly hear the “Love Story” singer say, “I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here.” However, she maintains her cool and follows up with, “It’s a really nice view though.”

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air… @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018

Lmaooo Taylor trying to play it cool while being confused AF as to why she wasn’t moving. I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/6j450D6J4h — Keke ✨ REP TOUR PHILLY/METLIFE (@Taylor_SlaysAll) July 15, 2018

Her stage crew was finally able to get down on the stage, however, it was not the stage she was originally hoping to fly over to. In another video, Swift engages in an open conversation with her audience and her stage crew, who were talking in her ear. At one point she even contemplates just walking through the audience to get to stage B and once the crowd realizes she hints at doing so, they go wild.

Taylor getting stuck and not knowing how to get to B stage (AKA being the cutest human ever) more clips to follow! #reptourPhilly @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/v3COq68RuG — Meg // FRIDAY THE 13TH (@MegNFry) July 15, 2018

In the end, Swift chose to go the a cappella route and began singing “Our Song”, which took her audience way back as the song was featured on her 2006 debut album, Taylor Swift. Naturally, the crowd busted out singing along with her.

TFW you get stuck on stage with no instructions and casually break out into “Our Song” a capella ???????? #repTourPhilly #reptourphiladelphia @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/RnP3mXqPw7 — Alexandra D'Aluisio (@allydaluisio) July 15, 2018

She then followed up with an a cappella rendition of her hit song, “Wildest Dreams”

It was an eventful two days in Philadelphia for Swift as Friday night’s concert saw a couple get engaged. Anthony and Stephanie, who met in 2013 while attending Swift’s “Red Tour” in Philly, were granted backstage passes where they officially got to meet the woman who they credit for bringing them together. The “Enchanted” singer was completely taken by surprise when Anthony proposed to Stephanie right in front of her.