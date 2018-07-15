John David Duggar And Abbie Burnett Take Their Love To The Skies And Get Really Cozy In New Photos

It’s safe to say that John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett won’t be joining the mile-high club anytime soon, but the couple did pile on the PDA during a recent flight in one of the Duggar family’s personal planes.

On Sunday, 28-year-old John David Duggar and 26-year-old Abbie Burnett used their shared Instagram page to give fans an update on how their courtship is going. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the snapshots that they shared were an entire romance novel.

The couple created a slideshow that included two images. Both were taken during a very Duggar date; John David — who has a pilot’s license — decided to take Abbie flying in one of the small planes that his family owns. In the first photo, Abbie has her arm around John David, and her hand is resting on his neck. Instead of taking in the gorgeous landscape spread out in front of them, the lovebirds are staring intently into each other’s eyes.

In the second photo, John David has turned his attention back to the aircraft’s controls. Abbie has her head resting on his shoulder, and she has her face turned towards the camera. It has a huge smile plastered on it.

“Exploring cloud nine :)” the snapshot was captioned.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett have been spotted spending time together without chaperones, which is usually a big no-no for a Duggar who is dating someone. However, the couple was clearly accompanied by a chaperone during their flight; someone had to tag along to take the cute photos commemorating the occasion.

John David and Abbie have been a little more liberal with the PDA than some of the other Duggar couples whose love stories have been followed by the large family’s loyal fans. As reported by OK! Magazine, John David and Abbie also got a bit touchy-feely at the recent wedding of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson. In an Instagram photograph snapped at the reception, Abbie has her arm around John David’s neck, and the smitten pair have their foreheads so close together that they’re touching.

If someone who was clueless about the Duggars’ strict courtship rules were to look at John David and Abbie’s Instagram page, they might come away with the impression that the pair can’t keep their hands off one another; they’re cuddled up close together in every snapshot that they’ve shared so far.

When some of John David Duggar’s siblings were courting, they were so worried that touching would lead to sinful thoughts and actions that they wouldn’t even side-hug their significant others for longer than three seconds. However, the Duggar dating rules are relaxed a bit when a couple gets engaged.

So since John David and Abbie are practically connected at the hip already, could this mean that John David has popped the question? The summer season of Counting On will premiere on Monday, July 30, so perhaps this question will be answered then in the form of a special announcement video.