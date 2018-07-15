One Of The Most Long-Awaited Horror Movies Of 2018 Just Got A Release Date, ‘Patient Zero’

Stanley Tucci and Natalie Dormer star in the film that puts a fresh spin on the zombie genre.

If you like zombie horror movies, there’s one film coming out in 2018 that puts a new spin on the same old story, Patient Zero. The project was shot and completed in 2015, and it quickly became one of the most highly anticipated horror movies among genre fans. Several release dates were announced for 2016 and 2017 but were subsequently pulled. After numerous delays, Vertical Entertainment has set a release date for Patient Zero, as reported by Variety. The horror film is set to debut on VOD on August 14 and in select theaters on September 14.

Written by Mike Le (Dark Summer) and directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky (Lilly the Witch: The Dragon and the Magic Book), Patient Zero was produced by Vincent Newman (We’re the Millers), and Steve Norris (Triangle) and Glenn S. Gainor (Deliver Us from Evil) executive produced. The horror flick stars Natalie Dormer (The Hunger Games, Game of Thrones), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games, Spotlight), Matt Smith (Dr. Who, The Immaculate Conception of Little Dizzle), Clive Standen (Camelot, Everest), and John Bradley (Game of Thrones).

Seemingly, there is not an official poster for the film yet, and a trailer has yet to be released. This certainly adds to the intrigue of the film. Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2018.

“A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure.”

Sam Claflin Natalie Dormer, Julianne Moore, and Stanley Tucci attend the world premiere of the film ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’ Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

As seen in the video below, filmmakers Le and Ruzowitzky joined the cast on a 2015 Comic-Con panel to discuss Patient Zero. At the beginning of the discussion, Natalie quickly corrected the panel’s host by saying that this movie is not about zombies but about the infected. Other horror movies, such as World War Z and 28 Days Later, have portrayed zombies who move at a faster pace than the old-school films. This new era of the infected have helped rejuvenate the subgenre of horror, and Stefan Ruzowitzky is looking to take that a step further by making his infected subjects highly intelligent characters with an endgame.

As Digital Spy reported, Stefan described the infected as “much sexier” than the traditional zombies, and he added that “they have a lot of energy, they’re fast, they’re good looking, not those walking vegetables.”

Dozens upon dozens of horror movies, along with several television shows, have traditionally depicted zombies as slow-walking dumb creatures. A person becoming infected and turning into an intelligent killer could certainly be more terrifying than the generic brain-hungry zombie. In just a matter of weeks, horror fans can find out how frightening the new movie is when Patient Zero hits VOD.