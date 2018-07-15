Kim Kardashian Slams Critics In Defense Of Sister Kylie Jenner’s ‘Forbes’ Cover: ‘We Are All Self-Made’

Kim is letting it be known that her sister deserves all of her success, despite what critics have to say

Kylie Jenner has had quite the week as she was debuted on the cover of Forbes Magazine for its August issue. However, upon gracing the magazine’s cover, Kylie was hit hard by critics who don’t believe she deserved the honor to begin with by claiming the young entrepreneur’s success isn’t “self-made” due to her namesake and her appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a recent phone interview with Refinery29, Kim Kardashian West slammed critics in her sister’s defense.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, at 20-years-old, Forbes hailed the make-up mogul as the “Cosmetics Queen” for her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics line, which has her on track in making history as the youngest “self-made” billionaire. Worth a staggering $900 million, Kylie has surpassed her sisters as the wealthiest of all of them.

Unfortunately, Kylie had little time to enjoy her recent accomplishment as social media began to flood with critics who claim the mother of one’s success was basically handed down to her by her family’s name and popular reality-TV show and therefore, one can hardly call her “self-made”.

Kim is now clapping back by proclaiming not only is Kylie “self-made”, but all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are “self-made”.

“I really didn’t get it, because she is ‘self-made’ — we are all ‘self-made’. What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

As also previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie’s mother and self-proclaimed “momager”, Kris Jenner, also defended her youngest daughter against the naysayers, saying that Kylie knew that Kylie Cosmetics was her destiny at 17-years-old.

“She had a plan for Kylie Cosmetics when she was 17. [She said] ‘Mom I want you to sit down, I finally figured out what I want to do for the rest of my life…It’s gonna be makeup, it’s gonna be a lip kit and this is what I want to do.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are used to receiving backlash by now as many people don’t understand exactly why they are so successful in general. Kim goes on to say that each of their accomplishments has nothing to do with their parents, but still credits their mother for all of her hard work.

“Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice. That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”

In her Forbes interview, Kylie expressed her hope that one day she might be able to pass her legacy on to her daughter, Stormi. An act that Kim says she and rapper husband, Kanye West, hope to do as well for their three children. Kim recently released her new fragrance collection, KIMOJI, which is a part of her overall successful KKW Fragrance business. She also has her own KKW Beauty business as well.

“I’ve built something, and you hope one of your kids will want to be in the family business and work with you. Kanye probably feels the same way. He wants one of our kids to work at Yeezy and take over [it]. Luckily, we have a lot of kids.”

Say what you will of the reality-TV star family, but one thing is clear, they’ve got each other’s backs no matter what.