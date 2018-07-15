Azealia Banks Roasts “Wild’N Out” For “Making Her Cry,” Nick Cannon Responds

Azealia Banks says that the popular MTV show "made her cry," but Nick Cannon has a different take on the matter.

In the past, Azealia Banks has taken aim at nearly everyone and anyone — but her favorite target seems to be black women in the entertainment industry. From Nicki Minaj to Cardi B, Banks has a history of reveling in vile insults, with “monkey” being her favorite pejorative of choice. But, it seems, when the tables were turned onto her in the form of a light-hearted “diss”-style show, she doesn’t like.

That is the basic summary of the Yahoo! News story about Azealia Banks’ recent Instagram post, in which she indicted the hit MTV show, Wild’N Out, for treating her “terribly” during her latest appearance.

Claiming that the hosts came prepared with “colorist” jokes, Banks said that she was initially asked to perform one song on the show, but when she got there, she was subjected to “problematic jabs” and harassment.

When asked by a fan, in the comments, why she didn’t “go off” when she’s known for doing so on social media, Banks claimed that she wanted to respond to the insults, but was too concerned about “the people from Viacom” that were present at the taping.

She then proceeded to call the cast of Wild’N Out every name under the sun…which, of course, doesn’t bode well for “Treasure Island,” Azealia Banks’ new single.

#mer A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jul 12, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

But Nick Cannon — ex-husband to Mariah Carey, and one of the hosts of the show — came prepared for Azealia’s messiness. When the rapper took to her Instagram stories to call out Cannon, Cannon came prepared with both cannons of his own.

Azealia wrote that she felt persecuted because the cast of Wild’N Out made fun of her, but if she made fun of Nick Cannon’s lupus, she would be “the bad guy of the year.”

Cannon took to his own Instagram to respond: “Don’t you hate it when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella?”

He then added various hashtags that implied Azealia Banks did, in fact, bring this upon herself, with #Karma being the most brutal of all the hashtags.

He closed out his post by mocking her mental illness and telling her that he was, in fact, “praying for her speedy recovery.”

Now, certainly, neither Nick Cannon nor anyone else should make fun of someone with a mental illness. However, as Cannon has made clear, Azealia Banks is someone who is nothing if not a provocateur, and sometimes, she gets a bite-back.