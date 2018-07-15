Azealia Banks Roasts “Wild’N Out” For “Making Her Cry,” Nick Cannon Responds

In the past, Azealia Banks has taken aim at nearly everyone and anyone — but her favorite target seems to be black women in the entertainment industry. From Nicki Minaj to Cardi B, Banks has a history of reveling in vile insults, with “monkey” being her favorite pejorative of choice. But, it seems, when the tables were turned onto her in the form of a light-hearted “diss”-style show, she doesn’t like.
That is the basic summary of the Yahoo! News story about Azealia Banks’ recent Instagram post, in which she indicted the hit MTV show, Wild’N Out, for treating her “terribly” during her latest appearance.
Claiming that the hosts came prepared with “colorist” jokes, Banks said that she was initially asked to perform one song on the show, but when she got there, she was subjected to “problematic jabs” and harassment.
When asked by a fan, in the comments, why she didn’t “go off” when she’s known for doing so on social media, Banks claimed that she wanted to respond to the insults, but was too concerned about “the people from Viacom” that were present at the taping.
I did Wildin’ out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course …. cry baby cried. Some little scrawny black Atlanta twink was prepared for me. They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home. I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattle call “urban” pseudo comedic “FAT BECause You sit in a chair all day” greasy soul food induced south of the mason Dixon ,self hatred. Ass It#backwards, post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly UNimpressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment. Yemaya was really on stage . Yemaya …..
She then proceeded to call the cast of Wild’N Out every name under the sun…which, of course, doesn’t bode well for “Treasure Island,” Azealia Banks’ new single.
But Nick Cannon — ex-husband to Mariah Carey, and one of the hosts of the show — came prepared for Azealia’s messiness. When the rapper took to her Instagram stories to call out Cannon, Cannon came prepared with both cannons of his own.
Azealia wrote that she felt persecuted because the cast of Wild’N Out made fun of her, but if she made fun of Nick Cannon’s lupus, she would be “the bad guy of the year.”
Cannon took to his own Instagram to respond: “Don’t you hate it when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella?”
He then added various hashtags that implied Azealia Banks did, in fact, bring this upon herself, with #Karma being the most brutal of all the hashtags.
He closed out his post by mocking her mental illness and telling her that he was, in fact, “praying for her speedy recovery.”
Now, certainly, neither Nick Cannon nor anyone else should make fun of someone with a mental illness. However, as Cannon has made clear, Azealia Banks is someone who is nothing if not a provocateur, and sometimes, she gets a bite-back.