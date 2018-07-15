’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Luis Mendez Says He’s Been Deported And Living In The Dominican Republic

"90 Day Fiancé" Star Luis Mendez told someone on Instagram that he's been deported and living in the Dominican Republic.

Luis Mendez from 90 Day Fiancé told someone via an Instagram comment that he was deported and is in the Dominican Republic. The comment was on a photo of Luis attending what appears to be a wedding on July 14, reported In Touch Weekly.

In the Instagram post, Luis has his right fist against his forehead, and in the background, there are people dressed in nice clothes. A fan, @ydelbita, asked Luis, “Ya te deporatron?” Which means, “Did they deport you?” Luis responded, saying “@ydelbita si estoy en DR hace una semana.” That means “Yes, I’ve been in the DR (Dominican Republic) since a week ago.” Another fan, @royalqueen, asked Luis “de que parte de RD eres?” to which he responded, “de la capitai.” This means, “What part of the DR are you at?” and “The capital.”

If Luis is telling the truth, it wouldn’t be hugely shocking for 90 Day Fiancé fans, since rumors of deportation started months ago. After all, Molly Hopkins filed divorce papers in February. Even back then, Reality Blurb reported that Luis had not stayed married to Molly for a long enough time to qualify for the two-year conditional green card, according to an immigration expert. Had Luis stayed married to Molly and qualified for the two-year conditional green card, he could have later qualified for the 10-year permanent green card.

However, not everyone really believes that Luis is in the Dominican Republic. Some fans speculate that he’s merely joking.

???? A post shared by Luis Mendez (@luisemmanuel91) on Jul 14, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

But all in all, it’s true that Luis didn’t even interview for a green card. The divorce was finalized in May, meaning that it’s highly unlikely that Luis got a green card to stay in the United States.

About a month ago, In Touch Weekly reported that Luis was still in America, likely living in Elizabeth, NJ. His location was assumed because he geo-tagged an Instagram video with the NJ location. At that time, the only way that Luis could have qualified for a green card regardless of the divorce is if Molly subjected him to domestic abuse.

Luis and Molly had their ups and downs while they were married for a short time. One of the biggest points of contention was that Molly’s oldest daughter, Olivia, seemed to not like Luis at all. Olivia said that “This is not normal by any means, but I’m also kind of annoying because this is not the first time this has happened.” Plus, Luis reportedly had an inappropriate conversation with Olivia’s boyfriend about her sex life.

Molly has yet to comment on Luis’ supposed deportation.