Paris Hilton Transforms Into A Rainbow Butterfly In Latest Bikini Photos

Paris Hilton usually likes to compare herself to finned sea sirens when she shares bikini photos on Instagram; in fact, she recently described herself as a mermaid whose “mind swims at a depth most would drown in.” However, in her latest swimsuit snapshot, the socialite has sprouted wings, not fish scales.

On Saturday, Paris took to Instagram to share two photos of her vibrant swimsuit cover-up. Instead of heading to the beach with a sarong or caftan, the 37-year-old heiress decided to bring a colorful cape with her. The gossamer garment was dyed rainbow colors, and it was designed to look like a giant pair of butterfly wings. In one of her Instagram snapshots, Paris looks like she’s about to fly away as it blows in the breeze. She has her left arm extended out in front of her, so her bikini isn’t visible behind that “wing.”

The fashionista with a quirky and fun sense of style is also rocking a pair of dark silver high heels and heart-shaped cat-eye sunglasses. She’s turned the top of a low railing into her own personal runway, and there’s a gorgeous seaside backdrop behind her.

“Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly…” Paris captioned the photo.

The snapshot was taken during Paris Hilton’s romantic getaway in Mykonos, Greece. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and her fiancé, 33-year-old actor Chris Zylka, have been vacationing on the Mediterranean island that’s been an absolute celebrity magnet this summer. Chris doesn’t appear in any of Paris’ recent bikini photos, so perhaps he was behind the camera.

In a second photo, Paris Hilton is sunning herself on the white railing and showing off the bright bikini that she decided to pair with her butterfly wings. It’s a Barbie-pink two-piece featuring a tropical leaf print design. The swimsuit has a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms with lace-up sides.

According to Paris’ Instagram tags, her butterfly cape was designed by Dolls Kill. In an Instagram video, she demonstrates how much fun her wispy wardrobe item is to wear. While walking toward the camera like she’s on a runway, Paris waves her arms around and spins to make the cape flutter around her.

“A girl should be like a butterfly. Beautiful to see, but hard to catch…” she captioned the video.

Paris Hilton’s pink bikini is part of her collaboration with Boohoo. During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the former Simple Life star described her Boohoo collection as “very Paris, inspired by my life and style, the early 2000s, Beverly Hills and Ibiza.” It also looks like she’s trying to prove that it provides plenty of fun clothing options for aspiring mermaids and butterflies alike.