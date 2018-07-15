Katie Price Goes Topless, Enjoys PDA-Filled Thai Getaway With Beau Kris Boyson

Katie put on a saucy poolside display with her beau Kris Boyson this weekend.

Katie Price gave fans something to drool over after going topless and enjoying a PDA-filled poolside display during her Thai getaway with her beau Kris Boyson. While the 40-year-old’s relationship with the much younger 29-year-old is still fairly new, Price claims Kris is finally a man who “ticks all of the boxes,” Daily Mail reports

On Saturday, Price and Boyson were pictured packing on some serious PDA while enjoying the pool at the Ammatara Pura Pool Villas Resort. Price opted to go topless – showing off her surgically-enhanced assets – as she soaked up the Thai sun with her beau.

In some of the photos, Price’s long brunette locks hung tastefully over her top assets leaving a lot to the imagination while showing off some serious cleavage and her impressively flat stomach. In a different photo, Price was pictured with her arms wrapped around Kris’ neck and his hand placed on her curvy behind. Even though the TV personality opted to go topless to soak up the sun, she sported a cute yellow bikini bottom with a bedazzled silver strip across the top. Her choice in poolside attire also showed off her toned legs and her thigh tattoo.

Price oozed glamor with her choice in false lashes, contour-based make-up, and heavy outlined lips. Kris’ choice in poolside attire perfectly complemented the brunette beauty as he opted to wear a pair of swimsuits in the same shade of yellow as Price’s bikini bottom.

Price is a gal with a very full dating timeline. Since the year 1996, this TV personality has had more than 12 significant others including:

Warren Furman

Dane Bowers

Teddy Sheringham

Dwight Yorke

Gareth Gates

Matt Peacock

Scott Sullivan

Peter Andre

Alex Reid

Danny Cipriani

Leonardo Penna

Kieran Hayler

While it has been several weeks since Katie and Kris became a confirmed couple, rumors and concerns have already swirled regarding whether the budding relationship would last. Perhaps rooted from their age gap, claims have been made that Katie doesn’t have the same love for the party scene and five-star dining that her beau does, Mirror reports.

“Sources say the buxom babe is sick of schlepping around the capital’s club scene while he embraces ‘celebrity’ status,” Mirror reports.

Whether the claims are true or not is up for debate, but the couple certainly appears to be happy and smitten with each other in the pictures of their PDA-filled time by the poolside together. Moreover, as a mother of five children and a woman who is 40-years-old, Katie certainly rocks that poolside topless look.