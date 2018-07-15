Kevin Love Trolls Channing Frye With Welcome Home Meme, LeBron James Weighs In

Cleveland Cavs welcome Channing Frye back on board with a 1 year, $2.4 million deal.

Kevin Love, 5 time NBA All-Star and notable power forward, dusted off his PhotoShop toolkit and made a hilarious meme that has gone viral on social media platform Instagram according to USA Today.

Utilizing as an original print to work with the 2014 cover of Sports Illustrated welcoming LeBron James back to Cleveland’s roster, Love turned the old cover into new memetic territory as he crafted the quick joke.

“‘I’m Coming Home’ by Channing Frye” the text adorning the photoshop project reads, “Kevin Love’s BFF and NBA Champ explains why he is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers”.

LeBron James, recently traded to the Lakers, also joined in on the fun. Posting in the comments of the Instagram share, King James had a laugh with his fellow players.

“C’mon Kevin Love!! He doesn’t deserve this type of greatness of post from you,” he wrote.

LeBron’s trade has been making headlines for some time now, and his merchandise sales with Lakers branding have reached historic highs according to the Inquisitr.

Isaiah Thomas, a notoriously nimble point guard who, like LeBron James, was with the Cavs before being traded recently to the Lakers, added his own chuckle to the chorus, simply posting “Hahaha,” in response to the joke.

The collegial camaraderie between the men shows a friendship behind the scenes and off the court that implies some bonds of brotherhood. Many of those involved with the viral meme have played with or against each other for years, and have forged relationships that transcend the sport of basketball and all of the attendant dramas.

Channing Frye was previously a free agent seeking a contract, and it appears he has found one with the Cavs. A done deal, the 1 year term offers Frye $2.4 million in compensation, a worthy sum for the flashy forward who has already accrued a number of accomplishments including an NBA championship for his 2016 season, also with the Cavs, according to Yahoo! News.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Frye has already taken part in play for 13 NBA seasons, averaging 9 points a game, with 4.6 rebounds a game, and a 38.7% 3 point average throughout his career. Good solid numbers like that will only serve to further reinforce a strong Cavs lineup, meaning that the loss of LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers may not sting quite as much as anticipated moving forward into next season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a bad beat in the last NBA finals, led ironically by LeBron James himself, against the Golden State Warriors – a team which they have faced off against in every NBA finals since 2015. Unfortunately for King James and the Cavs, they were swept four games to zero in the first such strikeout in over a decade.