‘General Hospital’ Star Vinessa Antoine Lands New Canadian Primetime Gig, Set To Make History

Just as General Hospital fans prepare to see their favorite female cop, Jordan Ashford, get married, it seems as if she might be whisked away.

General Hospital may be saying goodbye to Jordan Ashford as Vinessa Antoine has been cast as the lead in a Canadian primetime show. According to Michael Fairman, she will also be making Canadian television history since she will be the first black Canadian actress who will take a primetime lead role in on the CBC network.

Diggstown is a legal drama about Marcie Diggs (Vinessa Antoine) who makes a career move when she says goodbye to corporate law and heads to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to where she will take on cases at the local legal aid office. Antoine also told the press what attracted her to this particular role.

“When I first read the script I was really attracted to the notion that she was a corporate lawyer and she believed in the system.”

It seems as if Marcie Diggs is an accomplished lawyer who has achieved a lot with her life, and Antoine continues.

“And because I’m a woman of color, so many things connected. She’s complex, not stereotypical, and that’s refreshing.”

Soap Central reports that her fellow Canadian General Hospital colleague, Kathleen Gati, also took the time out to congratulate her. She tells her that she is proud and happy for her and continues her thoughts by commending Antoine as one of the kindest colleagues at their workplace.

Currently, Antoine’s character Jordan is involved in two interesting storylines. She is determined to take down Nelle (Chloe Lanier) with the help of Michael (Chad Duell) who will fake his death. The other storyline is of a more personal nature since Jordan is set to marry Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford) and they are planning their wedding.

“We were in the planning stages of the wedding and ABC hasn’t announced what will happen.”

But her new history-making role on Diggstown may have cost her another history-making moment on the soap opera. However, Inquisitr reported that General Hospital sent out a casting call for the role of “Jessica” who is African American and in her 30s. At the time, there were speculations that Jessica could be a replacement for Antoine, but news of her new role was not public yet. Other rumors abounded that the role could also be tailor-made for Mishael Morgan who recently announced that she is leaving Young and the Restless.

General Hospital actress will make Canadian TV history https://t.co/VRFIPzBFhW via @torontostar So honored and excited for this!! — Vinessa Antoine (@VinessaAntoine) July 14, 2018

“But it’s a soap opera and something traumatic always happens at a wedding. But it would have been a first for a Black couple to be married on General Hospital, but we’re not sure where the storyline is going.”

The 34-year-old actress has been playing the role of Jordan Ashford since 2014. She will be off contract from the fall of 2018, and will start shooting Diggstown in August.