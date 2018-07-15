Sofia Richie Shows Off Toned Tummy During Date Night With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick seem to be going strong. The couple was recently spotted on a romantic date night in Calabasas, and they looked at ease with one another.

According to a July 14 report by Radar Online, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie headed out on the town over the weekend. The couple was photographed by paparazzi having a romantic meal together in Calabasas. Richie rocked a black Alexander Wang crop top that showed off her flat tummy, along with distressed jeans and black heeled boots. Disick took his look in a more casual way by wearing a Yeezy long-sleeved t-shirt and shorts with black sneakers.

Scott’s long hair was combed back, falling down the back of his neck. Meanwhile, Sofia wore her dark locks straight and parted down the middle. The couple was caught out at The King’s Fish House in Calabasas as they dined solo without Disick’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are fresh from their Greece vacation, where they stayed in Mykonos for a few days with friends and spent some quality time together. Meanwhile, Scott’s children were in Italy on vacation with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia isn’t shy about showing off her toned body. The 19-year-old model often posts bikini photos of herself via social media, and Scott even recently posted a very revealing picture of his girlfriend to his Instagram account.

During their vacation in Greece, Scott Disick posted a photo of Sofia Richie to his story in which she is seen walking in front of him. In the snapshot, Richie is wearing a very skimpy black thong bikini, with a purse slung over her shoulder. The purse is covering a bit of Sofia’s backside, but the bikini leaves little to the imagination and offers the illusion that Richie is wearing no bottoms at all.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are also reportedly planning to move in together. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Sofia will move into Scott’s home, which will offer her even more time with Disick’s children. However, Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, allegedly doesn’t mind the big relationship move. In fact she’s totally fine with it as long as it doesn’t impact her three children in a negative way.

“She couldn’t be bothered by the drama. She just cares about the kids and that they’re OK with the situation, which they are,” one insider told the magazine.