iPhone X 2018: Apple’s Budget iPhone Just Keeps Getting Better

Apple's 'affordable' iPhone this year is shaping up to be quite a stunner.

For a while, expectations were high that this year’s 6.1-inch “budget” iPhone would feature a design that is a bit less attractive than its more premium siblings, the iPhone X 2018 and the iPhone X Plus. If recent reports are any indication, however, it appears that Apple might be looking to implement the exact same design, bezels and all, to all of its iPhone offerings this year, including the 6.1-inch iPhone.

Prior to these new reports, speculations were abounding that Apple would have to give the 2018 iPhone a thicker bezel than its more premium counterparts, due to limitations to LCD technology. OLED panels, such as the ones that Apple uses for the iPhone X, after all, are flexible, allowing the Cupertino-based tech giant to design the device with minimal bezels all around. Considering that LCD panels are not as flexible, rumors have emerged stating that the 6.1-inch iPhone would have relatively thick bezels around the display.

According to a new DigiTimes report, however, Apple might have found the perfect way to address this problem. According to the publication, Apple has managed to acquire 0.3t LED chips from Japanese supplier Nichia. What is particularly special about Nichia’s connectors is the fact that they require far less bezel space than traditional LED chips, allowing the Cupertino-based tech giant to reduce the bezel of the budget device to measurements that are near-identical to those found in its 2018 OLED iPhone series.

Smartphones that use LTPS-LCD panels, such as the 6.1-inch iPhone, usually use 0.4t LED chips that need bottom bezels of 4.0-4.5 mm. By using Nichia’s 0.3t LED chips, Apple could potentially reduce the bezels of the upcoming device to as little as 2.0-2.5 mm. Trial production of the 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to start in July, with small volume production to begin sometime in August. Volume production of the 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to begin in September.

While its 2018 iPhones would be its most impressive devices yet, Apple is expected to offer this year’s devices at a lower-than-expected price point. According to T3, rumors point to the 6.1-inch iPhone to start at $799, which would be a steal considering the device’s design and near-identical feature set as the OLED-equipped 2018 iPhone X line. Prices for the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X and the iPhone X Plus are rumored to start at $899 and $999, respectively.

All three iPhones are also expected to be unveiled sometime in September, with deliveries of the handsets starting sometime in October.