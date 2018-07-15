‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For July 16-20: Victor Won’t Go Down Without A Fight!

Nick finds his dark side while Victor prepares to fight!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 16 through 20 leave Genoa City families blindsided by shocking twists and turns that nobody saw coming. Plus, new old romances and old habits emerge.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) absolutely stuns his father by revealing he’s been pretending to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) all along. Nick shouldn’t get too cocky, though, because nobody crosses the Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) — nobody! Especially not Nicholas Newman. No doubt Victor’s vengeance will rain down hellfire and brimstone on Nick, that is unless Nick finds a way to escape the situation like he’d planned before Victor so ruthlessly tore Christian away from him.

Meanwhile, it seems as if Nick never considered the effect of his brutal games on his sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). J.T. abused her, and for weeks now she’s lived in fear that he’s been coming back for her. How did Nick think Victoria would feel when she learned he was the man behind the hoodie and the (bizarre) J.T. mask? It seems as if he didn’t think of Victoria at all.

Plus, Nick scared Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) out of their minds. By the end of the week, Sharon really worries for Nick as his dark side emerges and Victor prepares to fight, according to She Knows Soaps. Like father like son.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) receives terrible news, and it might have something to do with this fact that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) get into an argument that ends with Hilary rushing to the hospital. The baby may be in danger.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) gets a shock when she learns that old habits die hard with Billy (Jason Thompson). Even more, shocking, though is when she learns Billy’s partner in crime is her very own manipulative daughter Summer (Hunter King).

What was once old becomes new again when two past couples find a bit of romance again in Genoa City. First off, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) share a close moment as they move past previous heartbreak and pain. Also, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) spark an old flame that once burned briefly, but Neil worries they’re moving too fast. Will he put on the brakes before they even get started for the sake of friendship?

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) doesn’t get the DNA confirmation he’d hoped to get, so now he’s back to the drawing board. Who is his father, and how will he ever find out? What he does next shocks everyone!

