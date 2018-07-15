Dallas Man Introduces 15-Year-Old ‘Wife’ To Cops And Is Surprised When Arrested

Jose Nahun Lopez-Cruz told the arresting officer everything was fine because his live-in girlfriend would be 16 soon

According to the Dallas Morning News, Jose Nahun Lopez-Cruz, 24, has been arrested after a routine traffic stop during which he introduced his 15-year-old passenger to the police as his “wife.”

The Dallas man was arrested last week after police say he parked illegally near Trinity Groves. According to the arresting officer, he saw Lopez-Cruz and the girl getting into a Toyota Camry parked in a handicap spot in the 3100 block of Gulden Lane. When asked why they were parked there because neither appeared disabled, Lopez-Cruz claimed he didn’t know the spot was handicap only.

The officer noticed an open can of alcohol in the center console which Lopez-Cruz said belonged to the girl in the car with him, who he revealed to the officer was his 15-year-old “wife.” A baggie of marijuana was also present, which the young girl said belonged to Lopez-Cruz.

According to police records, Jose Nahun Lopez-Cruz appeared to believe his relationship with the girl was not a big deal, saying, “It’s OK, she is gonna be 16 soon.”

Dallas man, 24, charged with sexually assaulting a child after he introduced police to his 15-year-old 'wife' https://t.co/X54ntKQd8l — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 15, 2018

Lopez-Cruz reportedly was surprised to then be arrested by the police officer. He was booked on Sunday into the Dallas County jail, charged with sexual assault of a child as well as drug possession.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a translator helped the girl during an interview, during which she told investigators that she and Lopez-Cruz had been living together for two months and having sex on a daily basis.

Lopex-Cruz remains in the Dallas County Jail with bail set at $25,500. Fox News reports it is suspected he may be in the country illegally, but this has not been confirmed by police, who say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second incident in two weeks of a Dallas man attempting to make a minor female their girlfriend to obtain sex, according to an earlier story from the Morning News. On July 3, Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley, 25, was arrested for posing as a 17-year-old sophomore at Hillcrest High School, supposedly in an effort to reclaim a basketball career.

Gilstrap-Portley fondled the 14-year-old girl he was “dating” through her clothes, kissed her, and tried to convince her to have sex with him. He was released after posting bond on the second-degree felony charge, according to court records. Gilstrap-Portley had been previously arrested in May for tampering with government records, allegedly as part of his attempt to change his age and eligibility for sports.