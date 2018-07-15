Barry Keoghan Makes Prince Harry Crack Up, Irish Actor Reveals What He Said That Got Harry Chuckling

No, it wasn't anything particularly naughty.

Barry Keoghan made Prince Harry burst into laughter in a now-famous photo, and now the Irish actor is revealing what it was that got the sixth-in-line to the Throne to bust up in public. And in case you’re thinking it was a salty limerick or naughty joke, you’re going to be disappointed. It was much more mundane, as Irish magazine Her reports.

Last week, the photo below broke the internet in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

For those not familiar, that’s Barry Keoghan on the right, star of Dunkirk. He and the Prince are joined by fellow Irish actors Caitriona Balfe and Moe Dunford. The group met up last week at a garden party hosted by the British ambassador at his residence in Glencairn.

So what had everybody laughing? As Keoghan explained to Friday’s episode of the Ryan Tubridy Show, he got the Prince to crack up over a jab at his hair color.

“You know that moment where we’re laughing? Everyone’s like, ‘What was it?’ He [Prince Harry] said to me, ‘We met at Dunkirk. You were a little different – your hair was different.’ [Then I said] ‘Yeah, I know, I’m ginger now!'”

“Ginger,” of course, refers to British slang for having red hair. Prince Harry is himself a “ginger,” something he’s been getting hell about for as long as anybody can remember.

According to RTE, Keoghan rather enjoyed his brief time with the Duke of Sussex.

“He really is; he’s a nice lad. He’s easy to talk to.”

He also described Harry’s visit, along with his new wife Meghan Markle, as a rather quick affair.

“There was a DJ there, a few glasses of wine. Then they came along there, shook hands and had a chat with everyone. And away they went!”

Not everyone in Ireland was glad to have Prince Harry there representing the Royals. As The Irish Mirror reports, part of his visit to The Emerald Isle included a visit to Custom House Quay, where a memorial to the Irish Famine stands. There, they were met by protesters shouting “Up the RA” and “Tiocfaidh ar la.” “UP the RA” refers to the Irish Republican Army, a militant group responsible for untold death and destruction during its decades-long campaign against the British. “Tiocfaidh ar la” roughly translates to “our day will come,” a rallying cry for those who would like to see the British off of the island of Ireland.