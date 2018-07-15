Stanbury answered fan questions on Instagram

The Bravo show Ladies of London has been disbanded for now, but Caroline Stanbury still has a following, even while living in Dubai. Recently, Stanbury took some time to open up the forum to her fans on Instagram and allow them to “Ask Me Anything.” Caroline posted the questions and answered them on her page.

Bravo shared some of Stanbury’s tips for looking and feeling great, and also for eating clean while traveling. Since Stanbury moved her base of operations to Dubai to spend more time with her husband and children, she has modified her nutritional plan in an effort to stay consistent. Like many of us, Stanbury starts her day with coffee, but the Bravo star coffee is likely a bit different than most.

“The native Londoner begins her day with a collagen coffee Frappuccino. She’ll also sip on a green celery juice. For lunch, it’s anything from an omelet to shrimp or chicken, and dinner consists of seafood and fresh veggies.”

Stanbury says she tries to only eat when she is hungry.

“I really just eat well and when I am hungry!”

Easy peasy, right? Somehow we think genetics also plays a role in keeping Stanbury looking so fit.

A fan asked the Ladies of London star about her nutrition plan, and if she has a regimen that is easy to follow when traveling. They also wanted to know if she takes additional vitamins or supplements.

Stanbury explained that avoiding airline food is the best thing you can do.

“When I travel I try and pack my own plane food,” she shared. “Super important!”

Stanbury certainly appears to be living her best life in Dubai, where she recently threw a dinner party in the desert for friends and family. Much of the party was captured on video and shared on her Instagram story for her fans to see.

Bravo shared that Caroline served dinner by candlelight with tents and camels.

“By the time night fell, Caroline [Stanbury] had gathered a group of pals for a dreamy, candlelit dinner at a table that was elegantly decorated in white. The decor itself was show-stopping — but the fire dancer who showed up later might have been even more eye-catching.”

Caroline and family are now living in a community called Al Barari which has everything they need.

“Al Barari was discreet, secure and has everything I need. So if I really want to be lazy I don’t have to move!”