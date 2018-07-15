‘Big Brother 20’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who’s On The Block And POV Winner Revealed

Did Scottie stay loyal to his alliance members?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for week three of Big Brother Season 20.

The week three results of Big Brother Season 20 may not have aired on television yet, but fans and viewers of the live feeds have known major spoiler for days now. Thursday night saw the eviction of “FOUTTE” alliance member Swaggy C with a surprising flip from friend Scottie. Scottie went on to win the live Head of Household competition in a true or false game. Fans took to the live feeds immediately after the live eviction went off air to find out who the nerdy underdog would be targeting.

According to the live feeds, which have been documented on Twitter, Scottie immediately made it known he would not be going after friends and alliance members Rockstar, Faysal, Bayleigh, and Haleigh. Fairly soon after winning HOH, Scottie also made his targets very clear: Winston and Brett. The two men have been in a bromance since the show took off and felt they were untouchable in their “Level 6” alliance with Kaycee, Angela, Tyler, and Rachel.

At the nomination ceremony, Scottie was true to his word and nominated Brett and Winston, with plenty backdoor nominations if one of the bros ended up winning the Power of Veto competition. On the live feeds, it was also revealed that Scottie considered putting up Kaitlyn if one of the nominated houseguests was able to remove themselves from the block. Kaitlyn gained a lot of heat in the house after backdooring alliance member Swaggy C last week, and also for flirting heavily with BB20 puppet master, Tyler. Kaitlyn’s boyfriend back home has already spoken out about her inappropriate behavior on the show, which the Inquisitr previously reported on.

The week three Power of Veto competition was the classic Big Brother spelling game where contestants have to wade through mud and slime to find letters and spell the biggest word out of the group. HOH Scottie claimed victory in the POV, which was revealed on Twitter, giving him all the power in week three.

Have a question for this week's HOH? Tweet it and #BBScottie may answer! #BB20 pic.twitter.com/85dzwhlrbs — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 13, 2018

For now, Winston and Brett are still the targets in Scottie’s eyes as the official POV meeting has yet to take place. Kaitlyn still has the potential to be backdoored, but rumblings on Twitter via the live feeds suggest Brett will be the houseguest eliminated this week. Scottie’s alliance members have admitted they see Winston as a hothead who will be easy to eliminate at any time.

Big Brother airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST where Scottie’s nominations for eviction will be revealed.